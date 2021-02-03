This book, both moving and illuminating, is captioned “My journal”. Around fifty dates punctuate it, in an order subject to several chronologies. That of André Gide’s famous trip to the USSR, from June 17 to August 24, 1936, in the company of Eugène Dabit, Louis Guilloux, Pierre Herbart, Jef Last and Jacques Schiffrin. That of the personal and political itinerary of the author’s father, the poet and communist Bernard Vargaftig, who died in 2012. That of the writing of the “diary” and the exposure of oneself, at the confluence of the story, of the novel and essay. It was for Cécile Vargaftig “To see more clearly” in the relationship with his father, “To communism, to literature, and to the idea of ​​filiation, even of inheritance”. An ambitious project, on a delicate subject in more than one way.

Documentary rigor and a constant demand for clarity help to restore the complexity of a time of confrontation. Child of communists, Cécile Vargaftig questions the episode of Gide’s unraveling journey at the same time as her own past, in the proximity of a father who had joined the PCF in 1951 and had discreetly moved away from it from 1984. Chez Chez them, in the library in Nancy, no Gide books. Less a blacklist than the manifestation of blindness. And there behind the implicit admission of attachment to a fiction, the story “Sewn with red thread”, who had durably plotted the life of Bernard Vargaftig. With a delicacy that does not exclude frankness, his daughter Cécile tries today to disentangle the multiple springs of the division between the subtle and sensitive poet, child escaped from the Shoah, who never ceases to speak of the fragility of being , and the one who for a long time with so many others practiced casuistry. Not blinking more when she revealed her homosexuality to him. A double silence that it situates in the extension of an ideological and political hemiplegia far exceeding the sole person of Bernard Vargaftig. In November 1936, Gide, going against the cautions of many writers, released his resounding Return from the USSR. Cécile’s father, with his doubts and his suffering, tiptoed away. In August 2009, seized with delirium, he was interned at Sainte-Anne. The end of a course heckled by the turbulence of the century. “No life can judge any other life. No time can judge no other time ”, soberly and affectionately concludes the author of this book of reconciliation .