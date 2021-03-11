This remarkable first novel should have appeared in the spring of 2020, after the first confinement. The publisher had the wisdom to reprogram it for the start of the winter school year, past the focus on candidates for the major literary prizes. The possibility for this intimate, discreetly ironic writing to make itself heard better. The narrator has just reached this subjective age from which everyone begins to see the final wall slowly approaching. The possibilities are closed: “We can only follow what we have already drawn. “ The memories begin a rise which will go on intensifying, until occupying the main part of the field of vision. Beings reappear, taking on a thickness that we had not imagined them.

About all this, André Desbazes talks to us, in a manner of confidence, in the tone of an apparent distance. Yesterday, the novels served “To tell stories and then to travel”. Today, scenarios and reports – we could add the human sciences – have driven them from their chosen space. What to write, when you are 45 years old, probably half of your life, to capture the feeling of irremediable slippage, if not the succession of moments, sensations, observations and reflections that weave and make the present in the process of precious erode? At the age when playing sports “Was no longer used for anything”, the narrator took up boxing: no chance of improving his health. When Mirific, the multinational that employs this indifferent framework, sends him to Shanghai, it is first in a grungy ring that he experiences the deep country, far from geopolitical issues. Then, in a hospital where a mysterious bacterium eats away at her body, the serious face of a young female doctor supplants for a time all those before. A capacity for admiration awakens in him. In the meantime, from the half-light of his room on the 55th floor of a tower, he saw the light bars twinkle at the top of the great international establishments, while, at the very bottom, the “Shooting lights” Traffic. This interior monologue at the start of a second half of life is overwhelming with its sensitivity, density and depth. By his sense of images too. And, more generally, by its quality of writing. What has been experienced comes back shrouded in a new light. What is still experienced moves and sometimes amazes. The descent has started. But in great style.