A long-term reflection here continues, which sometimes takes the paths of fiction, sometimes explores literary history, sometimes still turns to great models of spirituality or simply attaches itself to figures of relatives. And all along never ceases to question our present. Because this work, inaugurated in 1989 with an essay on contemporary English novelists, then widened to broader perspectives. To bring together its different sources today in the same flow. This was necessary to face the challenges of the turn of the century.

The very committed novel by Christine Jordis features two sisters, Marianne and Elena, who each try in their own way to cope, in a world exposed to a wave of new tropisms. The beginning of the book draws up the catalog: catastrophism, fundamentalism, Puritanism, the emergence of a new moral order, censorship, the reign of anachronism, of binary thought … The one which was interested in Gandhi and Charles de Foucauld, as Korean sage Chusa and exaggerated William Blake, who also wrote on the ravages of youthism, took the plunge. It is now in a frontal way that it is engaged in an eradication of current trends. Plunging Elena and Marianne into the classic bath of romantic disappointments, like a reagent, she reveals two ancestral attitudes, which apply more broadly to the scale of society: consent and revolt. A fervent reader of Jane Austen, she offers nothing less than a Reason and feelings of our time, in which two young women debate the best way to be yourself, between the tumults of the intimate and the excesses of the world. And along the way lifts a corner of Maya’s thick veil that blurs perception. Without at any time the romantic losing its substance. Marianne, gone through all the hardships, including the devastating infection with a virus that was beginning to circulate, was slowly coming back to life. The Get indignant! of “The cheerful old man” Stéphane Hessel was no longer on his horizon. Reading the very weighted Jane Austen had been there. Except that two centuries had passed: these female characters in a twenty-first century novel had just raised the level of their personal and social demands. This is evidenced by this vehement book, never tender with the times and its injunctions, which invites reflection.

Jean-Claude Lebrun