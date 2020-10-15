We are immediately intrigued and seized by the tone of this story in the first person. A girl speaks of her father, who is preparing to “go down into the valleys, dig up one or two wrecks of a car to be siphoned off”. At the same time, it evokes isolation and autarky, the presence of a mother and an older sister. The family has indeed gone up to take refuge on a distant mountain since an evil spread in the plains. No other human would have escaped. The book was written in 2019, long before the current pandemic. But the analogies are striking. Even if it is another subject, no less serious, which little by little is revealed and imposed.

After An immense sensation of calm, her first novel, published in 2018, Laurine Roux confirms the singularity of her inspiration. Not to mention an astonishing premonitory capacity: the disease which had brought about the apparent extinction of humanity had been brought by birds. To protect themselves, the surviving family has no other solution than to kill any bird that approaches, before burning its corpse with a flamethrower. The father commands the protective maneuvers of the sanctuary and imposes rigorous training on his daughters. It is also he who makes raids in the world before to give news and report what is useful for survival. Until the narrator herself ventures beyond the protective perimeter … The novel then takes on an even more captivating turn, suggesting another evil at work, in the confinement of the family. And referring to the father so admired by the narrator. To the veracity of his stories, to his hold. A mask falls, an inhibition will soon end, in a liberating detonation. Laurine Roux masterfully conducts her fable, elevating her four figures planted in a grandiose nature to the rank of living allegories of human frailties. With its blindness, its alienations and its possible drifts. As with its curiosities, its desires for adventure and transgression, its anxieties and finally its resistance. The one who said “Of the world, I only know what Mum and Dad told me” now discovers the complexity and the worry. She is ready to descend to the plains and their difficulties. Power of inspiration, vigor of language, richness of meaning: the Sanctuary provides the indisputable confirmation of a talent as a novelist.