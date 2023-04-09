On March 23, the Qualification for Euro 2024a format that will include 24 teams, where the only qualified so far is Germanysince it will act as the host of the contest, in addition the only one ruled out to participate in the Qualifiers is RussiaThanks to the ban imposed by UEFA in response to the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
It must be remembered that the last monarch of the eurocup was Italywhich was imposed on Englanddespite the fact that the final was held at the Wembley Stadium From london. Only ten nations have managed to lift the trophy, while the aforementioned Englandas well as Belgium and Yugoslavia they stayed close to glory.
Due to all this, we want to remind you of all the monarchs who have had the eurocupwhich was founded in 1960, but was known as the European Nations Cup or European Cup, changing its name to the European Nations Championship in 1968.
|
Edition
|
Champion
|
runner-up
|
Result
|
France 1960
|
Soviet Union
|
Yugoslavia
|
2-1 (overtime)
|
Spain 1964
|
Spain
|
Soviet Union
|
2-1
|
Italy 1968
|
Italy
|
Yugoslavia
|
1-1, 2-0
|
Belgium 1972
|
West Germany
|
Soviet Union
|
3-0
|
Yugoslavia 1976
|
czechoslovakia
|
West Germany
|
2-2 (5-3 penalties)
|
Italy 1980
|
West Germany
|
Belgium
|
2-1
|
France 1984
|
France
|
Spain
|
2-0
|
West Germany 1988
|
Netherlands
|
Soviet Union
|
2-0
|
sweden 1992
|
Denmark
|
Germany
|
2-0
|
England 1996
|
Germany
|
Czech Republic
|
2-1 (golden goal)
|
Netherlands and Belgium 2000
|
France
|
Italy
|
2-1 (golden goal)
|
Portugal 2004
|
Greece
|
Portugal
|
1-0
|
Austria and Switzerland 2008
|
Spain
|
Germany
|
1-0
|
Poland and Ukraine 2012
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
4-0
|
France 2016
|
Portugal
|
France
|
1-0 (overtime)
|
2020
|
Italy
|
England
|
1-1 (3-2 penalties)
