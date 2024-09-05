The injury that Lionel Messi suffered in the Copa América final against Colombia kept the star who currently plays for Inter Miami away from the pitch, even up to this moment, and that took him out of the list of players called up by Lionel Scaloni for the double date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
In this scenario, some footballer must use the emblematic ’10’ that ‘Leo’ has worn for many years for Argentina by FIFA’s disposition and the numbering of the players.
For this reason, the two-time American and world champion CT determined that Roma footballer Paulo Dybala will be the one to wear the most significant shirt for Argentine football, after getting on the list at the last minute after refusing to go to Arab football and staying in Serie A in Italy, to continue defending the colours of Roma.
THE COMPLETE LIST OF 11 PLAYERS
➜ Ariel Ortega (2000-02).
➜ Andrés D’Alessandro (2003-04).
➜ Pablo Aimar (2004-05).
➜ Juan Roman Riquelme (2005-09).
➜ Pablo Barrientos (2008).
➜ Sergio Agüero (2011-16).
➜ Ever Banega (2011-16).
➜ Javier Pastore (2015-16).
➜ Angel Di Maria (2015-16).
➜ Angel Correa (2020-23).
➜ Lionel Messi (2009-24).
