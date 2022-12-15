The new regional coordinator of Podemos Galicia, Borja San Ramón. TECER GALICIA (TECER GALICIA)

Apart from the tensions between the state leadership and the second vice president of the Government, Podemos Galicia will continue to be an organization close to Yolanda Díaz. The pro-government candidacy, headed by Borja San Ramón, until now Secretary of Organization of the party in the community, has won the primary process held in recent weeks and becomes the new regional coordinator of the formation. The results published this Thursday give the politician from Ferrol 63.8% of the support (918 points out of a total of 1,439 votes cast) against the spokesman for the critical candidacy, Gonzalo Busqué (33.1%). His team also holds the majority of positions (18 out of 24) in the Autonomous Citizen Council, the governing body. The alternative list had received the support of the co-founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero in the campaign, very close to the Executive of Ione Belarra.

The new leader of the party in Galicia takes over from deputy Antón Gómez-Reino, who in 2018 disputed the then parliamentarian Carolina Bescansa —already distanced from Pablo Iglesias— for control of training in the community. With him at the helm and in a candidacy without En Marea, Podemos disappeared in 2020 from the regional Parliament. In the last general elections, Gómez-Reino and Díaz were the only two deputies from Galicia en Común who obtained a seat in Congress and the relationship between the two is close. Although without publicly confronting the state leadership, the Galician branch of Podemos had until now closed ranks with the strategy of the second vice president regarding Sumar, the political project that she promotes with an eye on 2023 and that has generated a multitude of frictions with the party in Madrid.

“Continuing at the head of the organization after the results of the regional elections was a difficult decision. The easiest thing would have been to take a step back, but we thought that, out of responsibility, the best thing to do was to prepare a natural and calm transition, taking care of and building organization,” Gómez-Reino announced on November 24, when the candidacy was announced. of San Ramon. “Today the time has come to take over. Not a step back, but a step to the side. Accompany, but leave room for a new generation of militants and bet on an organization where public representatives do not always have the highest organic responsibility ”, he justified. The deputy has been chosen as number three on the list, although his role in the future Executive has not yet been officially specified.

“Podemos has to reinvent itself in Galicia. With Gonzalo Busqué”, Monedero had defended hours before the voting closed. The director of the Republic and Democracy Institute, the foundation linked to Podemos, traveled to Santiago this Wednesday to participate in an act of the alternative list. Since his intervention in the Uni de Otoño, the party’s forum for reflection, the political scientist has raised his tone against Díaz, openly expressing his doubts about the suitability of the vice president when it comes to leading a joint candidacy. “Whoever wants to lead everything that the old parties do not represent has to be up to the challenges and respect the political force that has done the most from the left in recent Spain,” he claimed on November 6 in the same act in which Iglesias demanded “respect” for Podemos. One year after the generals and before an uncertain panorama of alliances, the victory of the continuista candidacy this Thursday ties the support of the organization to Díaz in his own house.

