As a result of an accident in the Syzran district of the Samara region, 12 people were killed in a collision between a truck, a minibus and a car.

TV channel REN TV published a list of the names of eight people killed in road accidents: Mingazova A. (52 years old), Tagiev A. (41 years old), Bukhvalov S. (48 years old), Sorokina E. (42 years old), Semyanov V. (50 years old), Shebarshev A . (23 years old), Osokin S. (39 years old), Ilyin I.

It is noted that the identity of four more victims of the tragedy is yet to be established. Also, 12 people were injured in the accident, all of them were hospitalized, five are in intensive care.

The accident, as reported in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region, occurred earlier on the same day at 18:20 Moscow time on the 873rd km of the federal highway M-5 “Ural” near the village of Zaborovka, Syzran district. A DAF truck, a passenger car and a Citroen passenger van collided.

Initially, it was reported about six dead and nine injured, but then the number of road traffic victims continued to grow.

As the press service of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region clarified, there are no children among the victims. It was noted that the driver of the minibus was killed. According to investigators, a regular bus was traveling from Syzran in the Samara region to the Ulyanovsk region.

A criminal case was initiated on the basis of a crime under Part 5 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”), as well as part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”). The investigation will be carried out by the central office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on behalf of the head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin.

Interlocutor REN TV, familiar with the situation, said that, according to preliminary data, the truck driver lost control of the ice, as a result of which he crashed into a passenger car and a bus.