Many Latinos who decide to emigrate do so to the famous city of New York. A well-known TikTok account, called UsaSinFiltros, revealed what are the typical things that happen in this city in the United States and that most people who visit it are unaware of.

The first thing that stands out in the video is that there are a lot of garbage accumulating on the streets and this occurs in almost the entire city. The well-known account that provides advice for Latinos in the United States, also explained that Smoke billows from under the streets all day longThis is due to a steam system that runs underneath and is dedicated to adjusting the temperature of hundreds of buildings located in Manhattan.

The account also shows the frequent food offerings on the streets of New York, such as fast food carts “They sell burgers, pretzels, hot dogs, shawarma and more.” On the other hand, they show the famous slice of pizza that sells for less than US$1, which “are good size and delicious.”

Deep-rooted customs in New York, according to Latinos

The means of transport for which this city is so famous is the subwaywhich has 26 lines, almost 500 stations and more than 1,000 kilometers of track connecting Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. In the video posted by the TikTok account UsaSinFiltros, the author explains that “It is very old and always dirty”, however, clarifies that always “It is very efficient”.

He also points out that in almost every metro station you can find someone singing with an instrument and a microphone. On the other hand, he clarified that “There are many people who are homeless”, which is why it is very common to find them in some stations.

Finally, in the video they provided one more detail very common on the streets of New York: “There are always constructions in the city and many of the streets have these bridges,” referring to the scaffolding of the constructions.