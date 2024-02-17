Death, prison or exile are usually fates reserved for opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the main one being Alexei Navalny, died this Friday in an Arctic prison for reasons still unknown.

(Also read: More than 100 detained in Russia at rallies in tribute to Navalny)

Russia, for example, declared the search and capture on its territory of the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, and senior officials and deputies of Latvia and Lithuania, according to the database of the Ministry of the Interior.

The reason for the order is the destruction or damage caused to monuments of Soviet soldiers in the Baltic country, a nation that was part of the former Soviet Union, as reported on February 13 by sources from the Russian security forces to the Tass agency.



(You may be interested: Navalny's team accuses Russia of retaining his remains to 'cover its tracks')

In this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov accused the Baltic countries of “hostile actions against the historical memory” of Russia at a press conference.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. See also Guest Foodist: what is your best salad recipe?

However, Kallas is known to be one of the strongest voices within the European Union and NATO in favor of supplying weapons to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia.

According to the digital newspaper Mediazona, which had access to the database, The reason in the case of Kallas is the withdrawal in August 2022 of the Soviet T-34 tank from the city of Narva, border with Russia, along with other monuments.

In January 2021, Kallas became the first woman to head the Government of the Baltic country, a position she renewed when her party won the legislative elections held in March of last year.

(You may be interested in: Details of Navalny's death: 'He felt bad after walking and lost consciousness')

In addition, the Secretary of State of Estonia, Taimar Peterkop, and the Minister of Culture of Lithuania, Simonas Kairys, were declared wanted. Lithuania, in fact, was also part of the USSR.

In the case of Lithuania, a similar incident in the capital, Vilnius, led to the search and arrest of Kairys and six other municipal deputies. The same thing happened in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, after which the mayor of the city and 24 other people, including officials and historians, were included in the Interior list.



Mediazona also mentions several Polish officials in search and capture, such as the mayor of the city of Walbrzych, Roman Szelemej, or the president of the Institute of National Memory, Karol Navrotsky.

Opponents persecuted

The truth is that Navalny, the Prime Minister of Estonia and politicians from the Baltic countries are just some of those who have been under Russia's sights. Added to this list, for example, is former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, who became one of Putin's main detractors in the 2000s.

Less than a year after opposing the annexation of Crimea, Nemtsov was murdered in February 2015, shot four times in the back on a bridge a few meters from the Kremlin. He was 55 years old.

His supporters accuse Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirov, close to Moscow, of having given the order, which he denies. Five Chechens were convicted of this murder, without the perpetrator being officially identified.

Ten years earlier, in October 2006, Anna Politkovskaia was murdered in the lobby of her Moscow building. This journalist from Novaya Gazeta, the country's main independent media outlet, had documented and denounced the crimes of the Russian army in Chechnya for years.

Other critics were imprisoned or are at risk of being so, such as Oleg Orlov, a figure in the defense of human rights and the emblematic NGO Memorial, whose new trial opened in early February in Moscow. He faces five years in prison for his denunciations of the military offensive in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

While Vladimir Kara Murza, 42, a former opponent, claims to have survived two poisonings. In April 2023 he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a closed-door trial for spreading “false information” about the Russian army. Most of the main opponents who remain in Russia are imprisoned.

EFE