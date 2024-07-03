Montse Tomé did not have an easy mission: to put together the shortest squad she has had to face since she took over the Spanish women’s national football team last September. First, a selection of 26 to 22 players was made, to finally choose 18 players who will represent Spain at the Paris Olympic Games this summer, plus four who will act as reserves in case of injury. A list published in an emotional video on social media with the voice of the Spanish journalist Paloma del Río, and which has not brought any surprises. The most common and important players – such as Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Paredes or Jennifer Hermoso – will be part of Tomé’s team, in addition to the recent return of Patri Guijarro to the midfield of the Roja. Leila Ouahabi, Jana Fernández, Maite Oroz and Inma Gabarro, the players discarded from the pre-list of 26 starters, have been left out. Among the reserves will be the young Vicky López, a FC Barcelona player who has broken records of precocity with her club and with the senior team, Elene Lete, Alba Redondo and María Méndez.

The reserve players, however, will only come in in the event of a serious injury. They will travel and train with the group, but if there are no last-minute problems, they will not play and will not receive any prizes if the national team wins a medal. Patri Guijarro is still present, having reappeared on the list for the last two qualifying matches for the 2025 Euro Cup in Switzerland, and for the first time with La Roja since her resignation in September 2022 during the so-called crisis of the 15. “Patri, does your season end at San Mamés or could you extend it a little longer?” a journalist asked the Barça midfielder in a meeting prior to the final of the Queen’s Cup and the Champions League last May. At first, she did not understand his question. “If you could extend it with the national team,” the journalist specified, to the player’s bewilderment. “I don’t know. I can’t answer you now. I hope so,” Guijarro replied then. Now, the Barça player has returned.

More information

The Spanish team is currently in Los Ángeles de San Rafael (Segovia), where they are preparing for the last qualifying matches for next year’s Euro Cup in Switzerland against the Czech Republic (Friday, July 12) and Belgium (Tuesday, July 16). One day after the last match, on the 17th, the players of the National Team will begin their final training camp before travelling to France on Sunday, July 21st, ready for the Paris Games. There they will face, first of all, Japan, Nigeria and Brazil in Group C, starting as the favourites to win the gold medal.

The chosen ones in goal have been Cata Coll (Barcelona) and Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid); in defence, Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Oihane Hernández (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Arsenal) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid); in midfield, Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Tere Abelleira (Real Madrid), Jenni Hermoso (Tigres), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona) and Alexia Putellas (Barcelona); and up front, Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Lucía García (CF Monterrey), Eva Navarro (Atlético de Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona) and Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid). The reserves will be Elene Lete (Real Sociedad), María Méndez (Levante), Vicky López (Barcelona) and Alba Redondo (Real Madrid).

