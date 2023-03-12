It didn’t make sense for it to be any other way. Thus, the star signing of the PSOE for the next elections in the municipality of Murcia, the municipal exporter of Podemos in the Consistory, Ginés Ruiz, will occupy point seven on the list, in which he is integrated as an independent. Said position assures him, in principle, the act of councilor in the Corporation, since the Socialists won nine seats in the 2019 elections. On the other hand, the one who was the main signing in the last elections, Teresa Franco, falls out of the candidacy four years later. That has been the decision communicated this Sunday afternoon by the general secretary of the party in the municipality, the mayor José Antonio Serrano, which will have to be ratified by the Regional Committee this Monday.

On the other hand, the starting positions maintain what has been the hard core of the socialist part of the government headed by Serrano, giving continuity to the work begun in the last two years. Number two on the list will be number two of the municipal Executive, the current Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso. The three is left by the mayor’s strong man in the Government, the mayor of Citizen Security and Economic Management, Enrique Lorca, while Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, who assumed the macro-department of Districts and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Urban Development (Parks and Gardens) , stays with the four.

Andrés Guerrero, who has had to deal from Urban Planning with the management of the inheritance of the so-called agreements of the northern zone, appears in position number five and in six another of those who have been the most visible faces of this Government becomes strong. , the mayor of Health, Esther Nevado. She also stands out among the novelties on the list, in positions that have options to leave, according to the demoscopy, the villagers of Sangonera la Verde, Francisco Noguera (9), and that of Algezares, Juan José Garre (11). Tenth place goes to Andrea Peñaranda, daughter of the historic local member of the party Sebastián Peñaranda, and member of the PSOE in the Municipal Board of Guadalupe.

On the other hand, two more government councilors fell, compared to the previous elections: the person in charge of Education, Antonio Benito, and that of Commerce and Markets, Juan Vicente Larrosa, who is now concluding two legislatures in the Corporation.

PSOE sources emphasize that “Serrano heads a list that consolidates the government team, respects the internal democracy of the assemblies and encourages the districts with the incorporation of districts to the municipal list.” They also stress that “the Executive has incorporated villagers, once again demonstrating the importance of the villages in this project.” «Internal democracy and the decisions of the assemblies of the groupings have been heard and accepted in the municipal list for these elections; It is a trained team, knowledgeable about the municipality of Murcia, its neighborhoods and districts and with the desire to continue working for the Murcians and Murcia and making Murcia progress. Symbolically, Pepe Méndez and Antonio Bódalo, the last mayors of Murcia, close the list.