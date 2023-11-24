The list of the most cited scientists in the world excludes more than 1,000 for fraud

The company that produces the prestigious List of Highly Cited Scientists has excluded to more than 1,000 for alleged fraud, by tightening its admission criteria after the Saudi plot scandal uncovered by EL PAÍS in April. This list, made by the London multinational Clarivate, includes almost 7,000 researchers whose studies are the most mentioned by other colleagues, a supposed indicator of excellence. Influential international university rankings, such as he ranking from Shanghai, they take into account the number of highly cited professors to promote or demote an institution. These scientists should be the best in the world, but in recent years the list was a drain into which mediocre researchers entered by doing all kinds of cheating.

The Saudi Arabian dictatorship, determined to clean up its image, has set itself the goal of at least five of its universities are among the top 200 in the rankings internationals by 2030. Some Saudi institutions have taken a shady shortcut: paying up to €70,000 annually to highly cited foreign scientists to lie in the Clarivate database and declare that their primary workplace is an Arab university. Last year, 11 highly cited Spanish scientists falsely claimed that their primary affiliation was in Saudi Arabia. After the controversy, this year there are none. The largest scientific organization in Spain, the CSIC, has just opened disciplinary proceedings against its five researchers allegedly involved.

More information

Saudi universities will collapse in the next rankings international, according a new analysis from the Barcelona consultancy SIRIS Academic, which advises academic entities around the world. Arab institutions boasted 109 highly cited researchers last year, but now have only 76, a 30% decrease. King Abdulaziz University, based in Jeddah, is the most affected. It claimed to have 31 highly cited scientists and this year it only has 12. This institution will fall more than fifty positions in the ranking from Shanghai, from its current position 166, according to the calculation of the Swiss specialist Yoran Beldengrün, main author of the SIRIS Academic report. This consultancy already revealed in April that Saudi Arabia had, suspiciously, a proportion of highly cited scientists who multiplied by five to that of Germany.