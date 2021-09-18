The Council of State rejected the appeal of “Prima Napoli”, the list that represents the League in the municipal elections of the Campania capital, thus confirming the exclusion already ordered by the prefectural commission and the TAR for the municipal elections of 3 and 4 October.

To determine the exclusion of the list that belongs to the League (which in Naples decided not to show up with its own symbol) was a delay in the delivery of documents to the Prefecture.

Two other lists, always from the center-right, had already had to deal with exclusion. In particular, these are lists in support of the center-right candidate Catello Maresca, the two civics “Catello Maresca” and “Catello Maresca mayor”. Also in those cases the representatives of the lists filed an appeal. In addition to Maresca, the main candidate for mayor for the Naples elections is Gaetano Manfredi, supported by Pd and M5S.