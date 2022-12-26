Hundreds or even thousands of meters high, a penetrating smell that breaks through the bravest people who dare to adventure, and a crater at the top that shows a natural landscape like no other.

Volcanic tourism is an activity that few dare to enter into their lives, but those who have done it very rarely regret it.. Rivers of lava, paths of fire, and a pit that radiates a heat that is both destructive and awe-inspiring for tourists.

If you want to take a trip that will not stop telling stories or you just want to get out of the routine in style, learn about the five most active volcanic wonders so far, according to a count in National Geographic magazine.

Some of the volcanoes are accessible and you can even watch the boiling lava inside the boiler. Others can only be admired from afar.

The hottest in Europe: Etna volcano, in Italy

Etna volcano, located in Italy

It is the most active volcano in Europe. Located in the metropolitan city of Catania, in Sicily, and at 3,332 meters above sea level, the roaring crater of Etna is visible from all points of the island and is the highest mountain in Italy south of the Alps.

Covering an area of ​​1,190 km², Etna attracts many visitors who climb to its summit to delight in the sight of its three burning and smoking craters.

In Greek mythology, Etna was the volcano inside which the forges of Hephaestus were located. Its name corresponds to the nymph Etna, the deity that lives inside the volcano.

The Overseas Forge: Piton de la Fournaise, Réunion

Volcano on the French island of Réunion, east of Madagascar Photo: Twitter @yourdestinations

A French island located east of Madagascar, in Africa, is the second wonder on this list. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010 for its “Pitons, circuses and walls”.

With several eruptions since 2006, this February the Piton de la Fourniase has reactivated its volcanic activity.

In the middle of the Indian Ocean, it is one of the two volcanoes on the island (the other is the Piton des Nieges) whose ascent through cliffs, stones and a coral tourist offer and accompanying tropical flora and fauna is one of the great tourist attractions of the island.

The sleeping giant: Fimmvorduhals, in Iceland

After more than a century of silence, this Icelandic volcano erupted in 2010, opening a large crack estimated to be one kilometer long.

It is one of the most popular hiking trails in Iceland, despite being 22 kilometers long and 1000 meters of climbing. The average time to do the entire tour is 8 hours and 40 minutes.

The Fimmvorduhals is an underground volcano, one more to add to the great volcanic activity of this northern European island.

Also, the route is only accessible between mid-June and the end of August, so you have time to plan a trip.

The smallest of the group: Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii

Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Photo: Twitter @Almohandis

It is the most recent and active volcano of the five that make up the island of Hawaii. It is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth.

Dating back about 300,000 years, Kilauea emerged from the sea about 70,000 years ago.

In Hawaiian, the word ‘kilauea’ means “to scatter in large numbers,” which correctly defines this young volcano. It has been active since its first eruption in 1983.

Low to the ground: Mount Yasur, Vanuatu

Mount Yasur in Vanuatu, located in the South Pacific Photo: Twitter @timepodexplore

Mount Yasur is an active volcano 361 meters high located on the coast of the island of Tanna in Vanuatu, near Sulfur Bay, in the South Pacific.

The volcano, with a height that most people could climb, It has a crater about 400 meters in diameter.

Mount Yasur has been erupting continuously for centuries, although normally it does not pose a danger to people or the ecosystem. Sometimes it presents several eruptions in an hour.

The authorities have allowed tourists to be closer to the craterso this may be the best option for those tourists who want to put their hand close to the fire, literally.

SANTIAGO VENERA

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

