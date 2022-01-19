What was an open secret was confirmed. Lionel Messi will rest in the next double qualifying date and will stay with PSG. After the holidays and COVID, the decision was for him to stay in France and prepare for the Champions League match against Real Madrid.
With the peace of mind of already being classified, the Argentine team will have to face Chile and Colombia. Lionel Scaloni confirmed the squad list and the return of Lucas Ocampos and Alexis Mac Allister stands out. Both are at a high level in their clubs and will say present.
Another novelty is that Manuel Lanzini is still not cited. Emiliano Buendia won the arm wrestling match and got into the call. Another great absentee is Gio Simeone, who was on an excellent run at Hellas Verona (the club had confirmed that he was going to be in the National Team)
The complete list:
Archers: Franco Armani (River), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta) and Esteban Andrada (Monterrey).
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Marcos Acuña (Seville), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax),
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)
Forwards: Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Joaquín Correa (Inter), Julián Álvarez (River) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
