The national coach, Jorge Vilda, has announced this Friday the final list of the 23 players who will be called up to play the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that will be played between July 20 and August 20.
As in every Vilda call, the emotion and suspense were present, although this time it was to find out the six discards that she would make from the initial list of 29.
goalkeepers: Tasting Coll, Mass, Salon.
defenses: Ivana Andrés, Ona Battle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocío Gálvez, Oihane and Irene Paredes
Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Jenni Hermoso, María Pérez, Alexia Putellas and Claudia Zornoza
front: Mariona Caldentey, Athenea, Esther González, Eva Navarro, Alba Redondo and Salma Paralluelo
More news about the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Finally, the players ruled out by Jorge Vilda to play in the 2023 World Cup are Elene Lete,
Jana Fernández, Fiamma Benítez, Maite Oroz, Marta Cardona, Inma Gabarro, as well as the injured Sheila
When does the Spanish women’s team play?
Before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Spanish team will play two friendly matches to prepare for the tournament.
The first of these was on June 29 in Avilés against the Panamanian team, which resulted in a 7-0 victory for La Roja. The second friendly will be on July 5 in Copenhagen against Denmark at 18:00. After those two games, Jorge Vilda’s team will head to New Zealand to play in the World Cup.
When does the Spanish women’s team debut in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand?
Spain is in group C of the World Cup along with the teams of Costa Rica, Japan and Zambia. The debut of the Spanish team in the World Cup will be against Costa Rica on July 21.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#list #players #called #Spanish #team #World #Cup #Alexia #Irene #Paredes
Leave a Reply