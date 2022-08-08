One of the most anticipated matches of the year is between the main figures of Liga MX and Major League Soccer, in the so-called game of the stars. Each competition has already presented those who will be chosen to play the commitment
It was through a statement issued through social networks where Liga MX reported that there are 12 of the 14 nominees for the Ballon d’Or who will play the match, in addition to 13 elements that were selected by Diego Cocawho is the coach who will lead the national team.
Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas (Atlas) and Oscar Ustari (Pachuca)
Defenses: Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Diego Barbosa (Atlas), Luis Reyes (Atlas), Brayan Angulo (Toluca), Hugo Nervo (Atlas), Lisandro López (Tijuana), Matheus Doria (Santos Laguna) and Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL).
Midfielders: Aldo Rocha (Atlas), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Erick Lira (Cruz Azul), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Ángel Mena (lion), Álvaro Fidalgo (America).
Forwards: Julián Quiñones (Atlas), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Avilés Hurtado (Pachuca), Germán Berterame (Monterrey), Julio Furch (Atlas), Juan Dinneno (Pumas UNAM) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul).
Rookies: Jordan Carrillo (Santos Laguna) and Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa).
The 2022 All Star Game will be played next Wednesday, August 10 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. and will start at 8:00 p.m. Likewise, the meeting can be enjoyed through the signal of TUDN, ESPN and VIX.
