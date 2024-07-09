Mamedov, Vesnina and Romasenko accepted the invitation to perform at the Olympics in Paris

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has updated the list of Russians who have accepted the invitation to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The list is available at website organizations.

Tennis player Elena Vesnina, who will play in the doubles, and canoeist Olesya Romasenko have given their consent. In addition, freestyle wrestler Shamil Mamedov has appeared on the list.

On July 6, the Russian Wrestling Federation announced that the national team representatives would refuse to participate in the Games in Paris. They noted that the Russian side does not accept the unsportsmanlike principle of selection for the Olympics.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians were admitted to the competition as individual neutral athletes. The first list of participants was published on June 15, and is regularly updated.