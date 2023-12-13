Rome – The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has published the list of areas suitable for the national storage of nuclear waste, contained in the National Charter of Suitable Areas (Cnai).

The map was developed by Sogin and Isin and identifies 51 possible locations (complete list at this link). Among these there are five localities located in Lower Piedmont: Oviglio and Quargnento (Alessandria), Bosco Marengo (Novi Ligure), Castelnuovo Bormida and Fubine Monferrato.

Within 30 days of the publication of the Charter, the applications to host the depot by local authorities and military structures. Local authorities not listed in the Cnai can also submit applications, asking Sogin to re-evaluate their territory