Close to leaving! 🇪🇦🎩🪄

Álvaro Fidalgo would be very close to becoming a Real Betis player. The Azulcrema Board would already have an offer for the Spaniard, however 'Maguito' would not leave Coapa for less than 9 million dollars. #America club #WeAreAguilas #AlvaroFidalgo pic.twitter.com/PNNMvFLuoO

— Pasión Águila ❤🦅 (@pasionaguila) January 17, 2024