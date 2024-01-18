The Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo He fulfilled his goal of being champion with Club América, the Iberian stated at the time that he would not leave the azulcrema institution until he was crowned, something he finally achieved in Apertura 2023 after three years at the club.
With this situation, the Eagles already have a wide deck of possibilities to replace the 'Maguito'in case he decides to leave according to the portal Eagle Passionwe talk about names like:
Benjamin Bouchouari22-year-old Moroccan St-Etienne of the Ligue 2; Tijjani Reijnders 25 years of AC Milan; Hayden Hackney 25 years of Middlesbrough of the championship; Jackson Yueill26-year-old American San Jose Earthquakes; Daniel Neil 22 years old SunderlandEdit from the Championship; Tristan Muyumba 26 years old Atlanta United; Matheus Pereira 22 years old SD Eibar of the Second Division of Spain; Majeed Ashimeru 26 years old CSR Anderlecht; André Horta 27 years old SC Braga and Aidan Morris 22 years old Columbus Crew.
That way, Fidalgo could consider finishing his cycle in Mexico, even more so when Santiago Baños will confirm that a formal offer has arrived for him from the Old Continent and he has the possibility of leaving in this winter market.
On the other hand, according to information from ESPN, Alvaro Fidalgo has options to reach European football since it is followed from Spain and the Turkish Super League, although the Águilas board would not accept a lower offer than the 10 million dollars. It should be noted that a proposal from France arose a few months ago, before the team was proclaimed champion.
