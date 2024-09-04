As the Ballon d’Or ceremony approaches on 28 October, the nominees for each award have been revealed. This is the case for the Kopa Trophy, which awards the best player on the planet under the age of 21. One of them will succeed Jude Bellingham.
The nominees for the various awards held during the Ballon d’Or ceremony were announced on Wednesday. We now know the candidates for the Ballon d’Or, both male and female, the Yachine Trophy (best goalkeeper), but also for Best Male Coach, whose nominees were revealed on Wednesday.
For the inauguration of this trophy, one favourite seems to stand out: Carlo Ancelotti. The boss won the fifth Champions League of his coaching career this season, once again taking Real Madrid to the top of Europe. The Italian could thus become the first to win the Coach’s Trophy for a men’s club at the next Ballon d’Or ceremony. In any case, keep an eye on Luis de la Fuente, whose quality work led Spain to a successful victory at Euro 2024 last July.
The full list of nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophy for Best Coach of 2024
|
COACH
|
CLUB
|
Lionel Scaloni
|
ARGENTINE NATIONAL TEAM
|
CARLO ANCELOTTI
|
REAL MADRID
|
PEP GUARDIOLA
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
Luis de la Fuente
|
SPAIN TEAM
|
Gasperini
|
ATALANTA
|
XABI ALONSO
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
More information about the 2024 Ballon d’Or:
#list #nominees #Mens #Ballon #dOr #Trophy #Coach
Leave a Reply