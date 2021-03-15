The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas announced the names of the candidates during a broadcast, which is available on Youtube…

Best movie:

“Father”

“Munk”

“Minari”

“Judas and the black messiah”

“Land of nomads”

“Promising Girl”

“The sound of metal”

“Trial of the Chicago Seven”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Team”

“Better days”

“Where are you going, Aida?”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“One more”

Best Director:

Thomas Winterberg (“One More”)

David Fincher (Munk)

Chloe Zhao (“The Land of the Nomads”)

Lee Isaac Chun (Minari)

Emirald Fennell (“The Promising Girl”)

Best Actress:

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”)

Andra Day (United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (“Fragments of a Woman”)

Francis McDormand (“The Land of the Nomads”)

Carey Mulligan (“The Promising Girl”)

Best Actor:

Reese Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”)

Anthony Hopkins (Father)

Gary Oldman (“Munk”)

Stephen Yang (Minari)

Best Supporting Actress:

Olivia Colman (“Father”)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat 2”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly’s Elegy”)

Amanda Seyfred (Munk)

Yoon Ye-jung (“Minari”)

Best Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago Seven”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Luckith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raji (“The Sound of Metal”)

Best Documentary Film:

“Team”

“Camp of cripples”

“Agent of moles”

“My teacher is an octopus”

“Time”

Best Animated Film:

“Soul”

“Journey to the Moon”

“Forward”

“Sean the Sheep: Farmageddon”

“The Legend of the Wolves”

The awards ceremony will take place on April 25 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Initially, the event was planned to be organized on February 28, but it was decided to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy Award for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, known as the Oscars since the 1940s, was established in 1929 and is traditionally awarded to filmmakers for their contributions to filmmaking. The awards ceremony is held annually in Los Angeles.