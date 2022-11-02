Having a good job in the United States can be a real challenge, for both nationals and foreigners, mainly because in addition to professional training, it also depends on the demand for jobs.

Being such a large country, each state has different priorities, which were reflected in the data from the last semester of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the case of Miami, commerce, transportation and public services led the list.

(Also read: Europe: know the city that pays tourists to visit it)

In order to be employed in this city, in July, almost 640,000 people entered the labor market with jobs such as sales associate, customer service, sales representative or account executive.

Likewise, professional and business services added nearly half a million jobs. In third place, education and health followed, with 426,000, and leisure and hospitality incorporated almost 327,000 people.

However, although these areas are the ones that grew the most, they are not exactly the ones with the best salaries.

The Argentine newspaper La Nación cross-referenced data from the Office of Labor Statistics with an analysis of GrabJobs, a digital platform that searches for and offers jobs, to present the ranking of the best paid industries in Miami among the most sought after.

(You may be interested: Is it measured? They pay more than $ 240 million a year to live on a paradise island)

Aviation

Airline pilots, co-pilots and flight engineers earn, on average, $239,250 a year, which is more than double the median salary of a Miami resident.

The city is also home to Miami International Airport, which is a major airport in the United States.

Job prospects for someone in the aviation industry are very promising. Included in this category are air traffic controllers and flight instructors, who earn an average of $136,060 and $103,750, respectively.

Pilots, co-pilots and flight engineers have good salaries in Miami.

Health

The health industry is also an area that pays very well, both in Miami and in the rest of the cities in the country. From medical specialists to nurses, many professionals in this field earn salaries that can exceed $200,000.

In that sense, obstetricians and gynecologists, ophthalmologists and surgeons receive salaries that vary between 213,000 and 238,000 dollars.

Nursing also stands out in this sector. Both a graduate nurse and a nursing assistant can earn an average of $52,000 to $25,000 a year. As a bonus, this is a career that is in demand in the state of Florida and in which you do not need to know perfect English.

(Also: These are the countries that do not ask Colombians for a visa in 2022)

The health industry is also an area that pays very well.

Legal

As part of professional and business services, whether you work for a lawyer or in the state, the legal industry is part of the top of the areas with the best remuneration in all of Miami.

Lawyers, judges, and many other legal professionals can also earn very high salaries in the city.

On average, a judge or magistrate can earn $175,690 per year. Likewise, a lawyer can earn close to $170,000, and a law professor can earn almost $140,000.

Judge and lawyer jobs also offer good salaries in Miami. Photo: Martin Garcia. TIME

Sales and business administration

In the commercial sector, the one that grew the most in the last semester in the city, positions such as sales assistants or advisors are a good start in the area.

The top jobs like sales manager, marketing manager and human resources manager earn an average of $143,000, $136,000 and $124,000 a year, respectively.

(You may be interested in: Are you thinking of migrating? These are the cheapest cities to live in Europe)

information technology

As in other cities across the country, information technology is another well-paying industry in Miami. For those who are experts in computing, computer science and even data analysis, they can receive, on average, about 160,000 dollars a year.

Technology-related jobs offer good salaries.

Many technology companies in this area of ​​the country are based in Florida and Miami. The three highest-paid positions are information systems and computing managers, computer research science analysts, and data science, with salaries of $160,000, $125,000, and $117,000, respectively.

THE NATION/ ARGENTINA (GDA)

GROUP OF AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS

More news

USA: the free services that a migrant can access

The 10 best islands to work remotely

Digital nomad visa: this is how you can work remotely abroad