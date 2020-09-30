Since the beginning of the pandemic, many steps have been taken around the masks. At first, it was a simple recommendation, questioning its effectiveness. Later, it was concluded that it should be mandatory. And this mandatory condition is what has led to a total expansion of the product in the market.

There are masks of various types. There are reusable, non-reusable, surgical, PPE, approved, hygienic, for the elderly, for children, brands, etc. Of course, all must comply with UNE 0065: 2020, which is the reference used by the Ministry of Health and which must appear on the masks, as it is what certifies compliance with filtration and breathability parameters.

However, the reality is that there are some that, due to their characteristics, should not be used, and for this the Ministry of Consumption is analyzing each product that comes out. Through its Alert Network, has been announcing and preparing a list of those masks, in whole or in batches, of some brands, which have to be withdrawn from the market.

There are ten masks that Consumption has decided that they cannot be marketed for different reasons, so we must pay close attention to the labeling so as not to find any of them that are still for sale.

The recalled masks