Since the beginning of the pandemic, many steps have been taken around the masks. At first, it was a simple recommendation, questioning its effectiveness. Later, it was concluded that it should be mandatory. And this mandatory condition is what has led to a total expansion of the product in the market.
There are masks of various types. There are reusable, non-reusable, surgical, PPE, approved, hygienic, for the elderly, for children, brands, etc. Of course, all must comply with UNE 0065: 2020, which is the reference used by the Ministry of Health and which must appear on the masks, as it is what certifies compliance with filtration and breathability parameters.
However, the reality is that there are some that, due to their characteristics, should not be used, and for this the Ministry of Consumption is analyzing each product that comes out. Through its Alert Network, has been announcing and preparing a list of those masks, in whole or in batches, of some brands, which have to be withdrawn from the market.
There are ten masks that Consumption has decided that they cannot be marketed for different reasons, so we must pay close attention to the labeling so as not to find any of them that are still for sale.
The recalled masks
- Protective mask, LANXIANG brand, ref. ES 906: its filter material has a penetration greater than that allowed for a mask type FFP2.
- Protective mask BUTTERFLY TYPE, brand MOLOVEN, model MY002, type KN95: its filter material has a penetration greater than that allowed for a mask type FFP2.
- Protective mask, FEK FUERKANG brand, type K95 / FFP2, lot 20200315: the filter material has a penetration greater than that allowed for a mask type FFP2.
- Protective mask, ELITE brand, type FFP3 / KN95, model ELITE RESPIRATOR EB09.049: its filter material has a penetration greater than that allowed for a mask type FFP2.
- FFP2 protection mask IN GREEN PACKAGING, GARRY GALAXY brand, ref. 20200324 201201: it does not comply with the filtering regulations, so there is a risk of contamination when the person using the mask believes that they are protected.
- Protection mask, brand PURVIGOR, type KN95 / FFP2, lot 20200316: it also does not comply with the filtration regulations, so the product recovery was carried out.
- Protection mask, INUAN brand, type KN95, ref. 200301: its recovery was carried out because its filter material has a penetration greater than that allowed for a mask type FFP2.
- Hygienic mask “DISPOSABLE PROTECTIVE MASK”, brand TONQCHEN WENXIN LABOR PROTECTION, 50 pcs: “Antivirus” appears on its packaging but does not document this property justified.
- Children’s hygienic mask “KIDS MASK”, YCK brand, disposable, 3 layers, 50 units: the same as the previous one, the package contains “Antivirus” but it does not document this property.
- Hygienic mask “PREMIUM DISPOSABLE FACE MASK”, without brand, model JL-1- CE MASKS INSIDE: this mask has elements of a PPE, such as the CE marking, but it is not documented. In addition, on its packaging it is stated that it can filter bacteria, but does not justify this property with documentation.
