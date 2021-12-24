These are the 10 gifts that Mbappé has asked for Christmas:
The French player first asked Santa Claus to win the Champions League. They have been trying for several years and it would be the trophy that he needs to complete his arsenal of titles.
It is time for him to be the top scorer throughout a full calendar year. Kylian Mbappé has asked 2022 to surpass Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski in number of goals.
He will also ask for titles with PSG this season. The French league looks very good and in the French Cup they will strive to revalidate the title. In Champions he will seek to beat all the rivals that are planted to him.
Being able to leave for Real Madrid in June is one of Kylian Mbappé’s dreams. The Gaulish player has been wanting this to happen since he became a football fan. Their paths must unite as soon as possible.
Although it is the club of your dreams, one of the wishes that Kylian has for Christmas is to beat Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League. It seems complicated. If Real Madrid continues in this state of form, it will be very difficult to beat them in their fetish competition.
Another of the Frenchman’s wishes is to form an unforgettable forward together that, despite the fact that they will not play for many years together, is decisive enough to remain in the memory of football fans.
The golden boot would be an award that would perfectly reflect the reality that the French winger is. One of the best scorers on the planet.
Playing alongside Karim Benzema both in the club and in the national team is another of the wishes that Kylian Mbappé has asked of him for Christmas. These two French players understand each other perfectly, and it would be a waste for the football world not to see them together any longer.
Kylian Mbappé also wanted to win back the French league before leaving PSG. Last year they couldn’t do it because of Lille’s great season and because of the constant losses of points in simple games.
The French player has also asked Santa Claus to win the next Ballon d’Or. He has been a candidate for many years and he still has not achieved it. It has enough quality to achieve it, the only thing missing is that the rest of the world stars do not complete a year better than theirs.
