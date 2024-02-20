THE FUTURE OF CABECITA IS IN THE AIR

Alejandro Taraciuk, agent responsible for linking South American players with the MLS, is being key in the negotiation of Jonathan Rodríguez; Portland Timbers and FC Dallas the clubs that are in negotiations with America.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/yehEdvCCzD

— Victor Díaz (@v_ddiaz) February 18, 2024