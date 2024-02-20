A few days ago the news emerged that there were Major League Soccer clubs interested in the services of the Uruguayan striker from Club América, Jonathan Rodriguezand in turn, the player would be interested in leaving El Nido due to the lack of minutes as a starter due to the strong internal competition that exists in the azulcrema team.
He was the newspaper journalist RECORD, Victor Diazwho revealed that, Alejandro Taraciukagent responsible for linking South American players with the MLS, is being key in the negotiation of the Uruguayan goalscorer with Portland Timbers and FC Dallasthe clubs that want to hire him.
Jonathan Rodriguez wants to be considered by Marcelo Bielsa for the Copa America 2024 with the Uruguayan team, so he knows that his irregularity with the Águilas could cause the coach not to call him up for the tournament.
This year he has played five games, two in Concachampions and three in Liga MX, where he has scored two goals in total, only on Matchday 7 did he start against the Tuzos.
It is worth mentioning that, according to the portal Transfermarktthe current value of the Uruguayan is 4 million eurosso this could ask for their services the leadership headed by Héctor González Iñárritu and Santiago Baños, operational and sports president, respectively. In addition, the player has a current contract with the Águilas until the summer of 2026.
