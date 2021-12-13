Christmas is one of the most special times of the year. With all the more reason, the consistories of each municipality invest money each year in lighting the busiest streets.

Many municipalities took the opportunity to turn on the Christmas lights at the end of last November. Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia and Vigo, municipality in which they make use of LED lights, they took the opportunity to illuminate the streets until the end of the Christmas holidays. According to a study published by the web ‘Fascinating Spain‘These are the cities that invested the most money in lighting in 2019.

Vigo, the city that spends the most on Christmas lights

As mentioned in the aforementioned portal, neither Madrid nor Barcelona are the cities that spend the most money on Christmas lights. The city that leads the ranking of cities that spend the most per person is Vigo. The Vigo town hall, which installed the lights last August, placed more than eleven million LED lights on its streets.

According to the study’s figures, the cost per person in lights reaches 2.74 euros. Vigo is followed by other cities such as Gijon (with an expense of 2.06 euros and an investment that reaches up to half a million euros), Malaga (1.41 euros), Madrid (0.93 euros) and Seville (0.62 euros).

Unlike 2019, other cities such as Barcelona, ​​increased their budget for Christmas lights. The city council of the Catalan capital allocated 24% more of money compared to last year. In Seville, spending increased by 6%, while in Valencia investment also increased this year.

Milan, the highest spender in Europe

On the other hand, according to the data offered by the web ‘Uswhich‘, the city that invests the most in Christmas lights in all of Europe is Milan. Compared to other times of the year, lighting increases almost 70% in the Italian city. Istanbul, which reflects an increase in 69.14% and Ljubljana (Slovenia) with a 67.57% follow Milan.