“Answer the questions about elected or appointed officials with the name of the official serving at the time of your naturalization interview with USCIS,” the agency warns in the statement. In that regard, it then indicates that is The government websites mentioned may not be up to date. with the most recent information, so they recommend confirming each answer before studying it.
Updated answers to questions for the naturalization test
Below is the list of Changes in the answers to questions on the citizenship exam:
- Name one of the current senators from the state where you live – answers may vary
- Please provide the name of your national representative – answers may vary
- What is the name of the current president of the United States? The answer will vary by the end of the year
- What is the name of the current vice president of the United States? The answer will vary by the end of the year
- Who is the current Chief Justice of the United States? Answers may vary
- Who is your state’s current governor? Answers will vary by year’s end
- What is the political party of the current president? The answer may change by the end of the year
- What is the name of the current Speaker of the House of Representatives? The answer may change by the end of the year
- Name two US national holidays – answer varies from 2008 version of test
