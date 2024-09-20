In a statement published through its official website, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared Updates to the responses to the Questions that are part of the naturalization exam for this yearsome of which could change even after the presidential elections from next November 5th.

According to the criteria of

In order to obtain U.S. citizenship, eligible immigrants must pass the naturalization test and then take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States. In the evaluation, Answers to some questions may change due to elections or appointments.according to USCIS on its website.

“Answer the questions about elected or appointed officials with the name of the official serving at the time of your naturalization interview with USCIS,” the agency warns in the statement. In that regard, it then indicates that is The government websites mentioned may not be up to date. with the most recent information, so they recommend confirming each answer before studying it.

The process to obtain US citizenship is done through Uscis. Photo:iStock Share

Updated answers to questions for the naturalization test

Below is the list of Changes in the answers to questions on the citizenship exam: