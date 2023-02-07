Raúl Gutiérrez is on a tightrope. Cruz Azul has had a lousy start in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX: in four games played they have three losses and one draw, only three goals for and six against. Despite the momentum that the Celestial Machine shows at times, it is clear that the team has a very short squad and major shortcomings both defensively and offensively.
During the winter market, the celestial board was not able to hire a quality striker: neither Luis Suárez nor Enner Valencia nor Radamel Falcao arrived. Those who did arrive were Carlos Vargas, Jordan Silva, Alexis Gutiérrez, Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera, players with a very low profile and without very encouraging statistics. They say that a thread is always cut short and, after the dismal start to the season, the position of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is at risk.
These are the technical directors who could take the reins of Cruz Azul in the event that Raúl Gutiérrez cannot raise the ship:
The ‘Pentapichichi’ has been very close to reaching the Celestial Machine on more than one occasion. Sánchez has not directed for several years and has worked as a sports commentator. Would it be an interesting option for Cruz Azul?
The ‘Turk’ is another of the options that sound to take Cruz Azul in case the board does without ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez. Mohamed is currently a free agent and has a lot of knowledge of Mexican soccer. The question is whether he will agree to take on the cement project in the current terrible conditions.
Jaime Lozano rejected the position as assistant to the new coach of the Mexican National Team and as coach of the under-23 team. “Jimmy” is a young strategist who is becoming more and more valued and could receive his first opportunity in a big league in the MX League.
The ‘Tuca’ could be another of the options to take charge of the Machine. Ferretti did not have a good experience during his time at FC Juárez, but history supports him as one of the most winning strategists in Mexican soccer.
Palencia has had several opportunities in first division clubs, but he is still unable to establish himself as a coach in Liga MX. The ‘Gatillero’ is a legend of the Celestial Machine and could find the best version of him in his love club. It is another of the options in case Gutiérrez does not continue in the cement institution.
