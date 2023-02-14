It already became official: Raúl Gutiérrez stopped being coach of Blue Cross. Although the names of his possible replacement began to sound since last week. Here we present you who are the strategists who could occupy the position before the imminent departure of ‘Potro’.
Jaime Lozano
One of the possible strategists that has been mentioned is Jaime Lozano. ‘Jimmy’ had an ephemeral stint with the Rayos del Necaxa and is one of those surveyed by senior cement managers for the position.
He is 44 years old, and his most brilliant moment as technical director was in charge of the Mexican U-23 team.
Francisco Palencia
In recent days it has been reported that one of the strongest candidates for the position is the former soccer player Francisco Palencia.
Since before the arrival of Gutiérrez, the “Gatillero” was on the radar of those with light blue long pants, however, the negotiations did not materialize.
Ricardo Ferretti
Ricardo Ferretti He is the favorite of the fans to keep the coaching position. “Tuca” is an old sea lion and will seek to use all his experience already proven in Mexico in a renowned club such as Cruz Azul.
Jose Manuel de la Torre
So far, the coach who is closest to taking over as helmsman at La Noria is
Jose Manuel de la Torre. In the last hours it has been reported that ‘Chepo’ is one signature away from becoming the new strategist of the Machine.
Possibly, and if everything goes well, it will be he who is the technical director for this Clausura 2023.
