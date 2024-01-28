The Geneva Motor Show continues, but with this presence we fear for the future of the show.

Small anecdote: in September 2019 I was allowed to attend the IAA (then still in Frankfurt) for the first time on behalf of Autoblog. That was quite a show. Porsche revealed there the Taycan, Volkswagen the ID.3, BMW the 4 Series Concept with the gigantic grille, Land Rover had the new Defender there, etc. Car manufacturers really saved up their news to exhibit at the IAA on the same day as the online unveiling. Then we as the editors present asked the question: does this still make sense? It's nice that you can go for a walk, but we already had the hard news in the mailbox on day one. And queuing to sit in a Skoda Scala Monte Carlo was also possible at the Skoda dealer, where you also get a cappuccino.

It is now almost five years later and it is striking to mention that around the time of the IAA 2019 we had never heard of COVID-19. Coronavirus has canceled almost every car show of all time and everything that did survive is doing so in a very different form. The IAA last year was a shadow of the IAA in Frankfurt and Geneva hasn't even taken place for three years, with a somewhat strange intermediate show in Qatar. It seems that European brands have seen it a bit when it comes to car shows. Ditto internationally, the LA Auto Show was also very small this year and the only shows with really hard news are the Asian shows, where there is mainly a lot of local news.

Presence in Geneva

The organization behind the Geneva Auto Show surprised us quite a bit by saying that there will be another European version of the auto show, actually in Geneva. This in honor of their centenary. That is the demand, but the supply only came piecemeal. Many brands canceled the show, including major concerns such as VAG, Stellantis, BMW and Mercedes. Then the question remains: who will come? Well, the list that seems final for now is here. And the rinse is thin. Below are the brands and what they will reveal or bring with them.

BYD – unknown

Dacia – Spring update, new Duster

Isuzu – unknown, possibly a D-Max EV

Kimera – EVO 38, an updated version of the EVO37

Lucid – European debut Gravity

MG – new MG3

Renault – new 5 E-Tech

And uh, the rest. No, this is really all that has been confirmed so far. The list of brands that have canceled is much longer. No VAG, BMW, Mercedes, Stellantis or Ford for example, while all these brands have recently revealed a few things that could make a nice live debut. The Japanese in the form of Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Honda or Mitsubishi are also nowhere to be found, as are Kia and Hyundai. Even brands like Ferrari, McLaren and Pagani, who often use the stage of rich Geneva to highlight something, ignore the Swiss city.

Don't be surprised if the Geneva Auto Show ends completely after this year, or is transferred to the sandbox and definitively becomes the Qatar Auto Show. Car show fans: your options are to hope that the IAA in Munich turned out to be a success after all, or to the motor show of Renault Paris, or accept that car shows in Europe appear to be an outdated concept. (through CarThrottle)

