The municipal commission that manages the procedure for the adjudication of municipal housing in the San Fernando neighborhood, rebuilt after the earthquakes, has closed the list of applicants, made up of 130 applicants. Of the 241 initial petitioners, 111 have been excluded from the call for not meeting the requirements of the call. In some cases they did not meet the established income limit, in others they had outstanding debts with the administrations and some already owned a home.

The spokeswoman for the government team, Isabel Casalduero, explained that the commission’s proposal has been agreed with all political groups, with the exception of the PP, which yesterday left the meeting of this municipal body. PP sources told LA VERDAD that the representative of the municipal group Mayte Martínez had no prior access to the documentation on the agenda and complained that the community of owners of the San Fernando neighborhood had not been consulted about the process.

For his part, Casalduero pointed out that the list approved yesterday by the commission will be submitted to the Local Government Board to be ratified and define the system of resources, the duration of the same and the date of the draw of the floors that is planned to be carried out in the month of June.

36 homes with three bedrooms, 13 with four and two for people with mobility problems will go on sale



When the Governing Board definitively approves the proposal, it will be published on the electronic headquarters of the City Council and the interested parties will be notified. All definitively accepted applicants will be notified in advance of the place and time of the public draw to guarantee their attendance if they so wish.

The City Council owns 59 apartments in the San Fernando neighborhood, of which six were transferred to different non-governmental organizations. Another two are at the disposal of the Social Services to attend relocation needs and emergencies that may arise in the municipality, and the remaining 51 will be subject to public tender for their award and sale.

It consists of 36 apartments with three bedrooms and 13 with four bedrooms, as well as another two configured as adapted homes, which will be reserved for people with accredited physical disabilities. All the flats have a garage space and, depending on their characteristics, they will go on sale for prices ranging between 56,858 euros and 73,710 euros.

One of the requirements of the call has been that the applicants were registered in Lorca on the date of the earthquakes of May 11, 2011. The sale of all the flats will suppose the City Council an income of three million euros, which will be allocated to policies for promoting land and housing.