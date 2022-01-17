Tonight the FIFA The Best gala will be held in which the award will be given to the best player, the best player, the best goalkeeper, the best goalkeeper and the best coach of 2021. This award has become one of the most prestigious on an individual level and today we will see if they choose Messi as in the Ballon d’Or, or another player. This is the list of all category winners in history.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to win this trophy after becoming European champion with Portugal and Real Madrid in 2016.
The Portuguese star was chosen again the following year after winning the Champions League in 2017 and La Liga, being the absolute protagonist.
The Croatian had an unforgettable year in 2018, winning the Champions League and leading Croatia to the World Cup final.
Messi was awarded in 2019 after a season in which he won the Golden Boot and La Liga.
The Pole won a treble in 2020 and FIFA rewarded him with The Best award.
The historic American player was awarded in 2016 after her great season at Orlando.
The current Barça player took the award after winning the European Championship with the Netherlands in 2017, being the absolute protagonist.
In 2018, Brazil was proclaimed champion of the Americas in women’s soccer with a stellar Marta, which earned her The Best trophy.
The American led her team in the 2019 World Cup and FIFA awarded her The Best trophy after winning the World Cup that year.
The English won the Champions League with Olympique de Lyon overwhelmingly and FIFA recognized it in 2020.
The Italian goalkeeper led his team to the Champions League final and won Serie A in 2017.
The Belgian made a great World Cup and earned him the best goalkeeper of the year by FIFA.
The Brazilian came to Liverpool to make him champion and that’s how it was in 2019, winning the Champions League.
The German was the absolute protagonist of Bayern’s treble in 2020 and FIFA named him the best goalkeeper of the year.
The Dutch took the trophy for the best goalkeeper after being the protagonist with her team in the 2019 World Cup.
Bouhaddi won the Champions League in 2020 with Olympique de Lyon and was named the best goalkeeper of the year.
The Italian coach won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016, a historic triumph that allowed him to be awarded The Best.
Zidane won the Champions League and La Liga double with Real Madrid, which earned him the title of best coach of the year.
France’s victory in the 2018 World Cup earned Deschamps the title of best coach.
Klopp was honored with this title in 2019 after winning the Champions League that year.
In 2020 he won The Best trophy again after proclaiming himself Premier champion with Liverpool several months before the championship ended.
The German coach was awarded in 2016 after the good performance of Germany in the Olympic Games.
The Netherlands’ victory at Euro 2017 earned them this recognition.
The great season of Olympique de Lyon in 2019 allowed Pedros to be awarded.
The United States won the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and it was partly thanks to the work of Ellis.
The Dutch returned to repeat in 2020 after the good results of the Netherlands.
#list #winners #history #FIFAs #award
Leave a Reply