Here’s what the German authorities found in the black Fiat Punto at the time of Filippo Turetta’s arrest

The list of all the objects found by the German authorities in the car has been released Filippo Turetta, immediately after the arrest. The 22-year-old was stopped on a motorway, while he was parked on the emergency lane with his headlights off.

That black Punto was the target of research by Italian investigators for days. Filippo Turetta attacked and then took the life of his ex Giulia Cecchettin, he later fled first to Austria and then to Germany. Now he is awaiting extradition to Italy, which could take place within a few days.

In the car, German agents found a second knife, after the first one found in Italy in the car park near Giulia Cecchettin’s home, where the first attack took place. A kitchen utensil with a 12cm blade, followed by a pair of gloves and a cell phone. The objects were hidden inside a bag. At the time of his arrest, Filippo Turetta had blood on his shoes and clothes and several wounds on his hands and ankles. Also among the items found 300 euros in cash.

It would appear that Filippo Turetta has purchased one foreign card to be able to call without being traced, but no confirmation has yet been received in this regard from the authorities.

How Filippo Turetta took the life of Giulia Cecchettin

The police reconstructed the 22-year-old’s crime. The investigations revealed that Giulia Cecchettin was attacked for the first time by Filippo Turetta in a parking not far from his home. Stabbed, kicked and forcibly loaded into the black Punto. Then, the 22-year-old drove with his dying ex in the car to Ditch. According to the investigators, it is likely that the boy was convinced that he had already killed her. But Giulia was alive, she managed to get out of the car, run and fight for her life. Unfortunately, she was unable to do anything against the strength of Filippo, who attacked her a second time, threw her to the ground and made her hit your head on the pavement.

At that point Filippo loaded his ex back into the car and drove in search of a place to abandon her body. The latter was found in a wooded area near Lake Barciscovered by a canvas sack.

Giulia Cecchettin is bleeding to deathafter approximately 26 stab wounds.