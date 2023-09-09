Blue Cross urgently needs a center forward. The Celeste Machine only has Diber Cambindo and Bryan Gamboa in this position to face the 2023 Opening of the MX League. The cement board has until September 13 to get reinforcements in this position and fans have begun to pressure the team on social networks.
One of the main criticisms that Cruz Azul’s long-trousered men have received is that they have had practically three months to get a nine and they have not been able to sign him. During these weeks, an incredible number of candidates have been heard to reach La Noria, but no signing has been finalized.
Below we present the complete list of the forwards that have been dreamed of to reach the Machine this semester.
Pulido was Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s favorite option to fill the position as forward. However, the Tamaulipas striker signed a contract extension with Sporting Kansas City.
The ‘Mudo’ Aguirre was one of the first players who was rumored to arrive at Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2023. The then Santos Laguna forward even went to do medical tests and it seemed that his signing was a fact. However, the cement board backed down the contract, stating that the player had been injured. He later signed for Atlas.
The Brazilian striker is one of the players with the most billing that sounded to reach the Machine. For a moment the signing seemed close, but the attacker ended up rejecting Cruz Azul.
The ‘Commander’ rang on more than one occasion to reach the Machine. Dinenno has lost prominence in Pumas after the arrival of Gabriel Matías Fernández. However, both squads could not reach an agreement for the Argentine killer.
Cruz Azul was interested in the Eintracht Frankfurt striker and the Colombian national team. According to journalistic reports, the board made a very high offer to sign the South American attacker, but he rejected it because his priority is to continue in the Old Continent.
The Mexican-American striker has had very good seasons with Cincinnati FC. In recent weeks he entered the Machine radar, but the high cost of him made him an unfeasible option.
The Cruz Azul board of directors set its sights on the Uruguayan striker from Talleres. However, when they wanted to start negotiations, the player and the club had already closed their transfer to FC Juárez of Liga MX.
At some point in the transfer market, Cruz Azul became interested in the 31-year-old Argentine striker who plays for Lanús. The negotiations did not go further and Díaz remained with the garnets.
The 27-year-old Argentine forward caught the attention of the Cruz Azul board after his performance with Charlotte FC in the 2023 Leagues Cup. According to the most recent reports, it is unlikely that he will arrive at the club, as the board is looking for him to arrive in quality of transfer.
The Brazilian Joao Figuereido is another of the elements that have sounded like possibilities to reach the Machine. The 26-year-old striker plays for İstanbul Başakşehir in the Turkish league. As with Copetti, it seems that his arrival is improbable due to the conditions that the sky-blue board wants to set.
The 30-year-old Uruguayan striker has sounded like a possibility for Cruz Azul in recent hours. The Brazilian América-MG player would be one of the last options for the Machine.
