Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The list of 26 summoned from Brazil for Qatar 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
0

Less than 2 weeks before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Tité, the coach of the Brazilian National Team, delivered the list of the 26 players who will go to Arab lands with the aim of returning the Verdeamarella to world glory .

With some surprising absences such as Gabriel Barbosa or Roberto Firmino and others due to injury such as Coutinho, these are the 26 players who will represent the five-time champion in this World Cup event that is very close to starting:

Allison Becker

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC – Premier League / Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

One of the best in the world in his position. He is being one of the figures of Liverpool in this irregular start to the season for the English team.

Ederson Moraes - Soccer Goalkeeper - Born 1993

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion – Premier League / Visionhaus/GettyImages

With a great game with his feet but risky at times, he earned a place for his level in Guardiola’s team.

Weverton

2020 Brasileirao Series A: Flamengo v Palmeiras Play Behind Closed Doors Amidst the Coronavirus / Andressa Anholete/GettyImages

The best goalkeeper of the Brasileirao has his prize by being summoned by Tité for Qatar 2022.

Danilo Luiz daSilva

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina – Coppa Italia / Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The starter on the right wing despite not being at the best level and having irregular performances with his club.

Daniel Alves

Puebla v Pumas UNAM – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Hector Vivas/GettyImages

The big surprise on this list. Nobody expected him to be among the 26 but he will bring all his experience to the rest of the team.

alex sandro

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H – UEFA Champions League / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Juventus winger has been the starter despite not being at his best football level.

FBL-EUR-C1-SEVILLE-COPENHAGEN

FBL-EUR-C1-SEVILLA-COPENHAGEN / CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

He went to Sevilla with the aim of gaining minutes to be on this list and he achieved it. He is a set piece specialist.

Thiago Silva

Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC – Premier League / Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

A history of the National Team who will seek to crown his illustrious career with a title in Qatar 2022.

Marquinhos

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H – UEFA Champions League / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The PSG captain brings versatility to a defense that is Verdeamarella’s weakest part.

Eder Militao

Real Madrid v Celtic FC: Group F – UEFA Champions League / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

He earned a position thanks to his very good presence at Real Madrid as the undisputed starter.

gleison bremer

Juventus v FC Internazionale – Serie A / Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

The surprise among the defenders. The Juventus player can play as a left-footed center back or as a libero in a potential 3-back line.

Casemiro

Aston Villa v Manchester United – Premier League / Stu Forster/GettyImages

The great ball retriever in today’s football world. Recently arrived at the Red Devils he is indisputable for the coach.

fabinho

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A – UEFA Champions League / Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Axis of Klopp’s team who can play both as a central midfielder and central defender. A fixed one for Tité in his team.

Bruno Guimarães

Southampton FC v Newcastle United – Premier League / Robin Jones/GettyImages

The next great Brazilian midfielder already shines in English football with Newcastle and will seek to get fully into Tité’s team.

Fred