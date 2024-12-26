The two normal people meet in a random bank on a normal street, not far from their usual area. The first normal person is sitting, absorbed in a small notebook in which, from time to time, he writes something down. The second normal person, who was out for a walk, approaches.

-Hey.

The first normal person continues doing his thing and makes a new entry. The second person insists:

-Hey!









—Oh, hello. —The first person looks up—. What are you doing?

-Walk. And you?

-I don’t.

-Already. But what do you do? You will be doing something.

The first normal person resigns himself to stop writing, closes the notebook and says:

—Lists.

—What do you mean, lists?

—Lists. How the new year ends…

—The new one?

—The old man, come on. And the new one enters. I make lists.

—Lists, of what?

-Of everything. From series, from movies, from albums.

—But for what?

—Well, as the new year ends, well, to have them.

—But has anyone asked you for them?

-Me? No. So what?

-So?

—As the new year ends…

—Yes, yes, but the lists are made if they ask you for them, right? For TV, for the newspaper, for the internet… The lists are if you are famous, so that normal people know what famous people think. Or for the critics, who give stars to everything. But you…

—Me what?

-No, nothing.

—If I want to make a list, I can make a list, right? And, if I want to make four, then the same.

—Yes, yes.

—Let’s see if I’m going to have to ask permission now to put whatever I want here. —He waves the notebook vehemently—. As if I didn’t have a clear idea of ​​what I like.

—And what have you put in the movie?

—’Batman’.

—What ‘Batman’?

—Whatever.

—Whatever it is?

—Whatever they have done, they have surely done one. Don’t they do one every year?

—I think not.

—Well, I think so.

—But you can only vote for it if you have seen it.

—Well, very good.

The second normal person doesn’t know how to follow (lists, after all, are something very personal). He scratches his head and says:

—And in Spanish?

—The one from ETA.

—But have you seen her?

—Well, the one about the girl who kills her mother.

—Does the girl kill the mother?

—The mother kills the girl.

—But does that exist?

-I think so.

“So you haven’t seen her?”

-Unclear. If I don’t go to the movies. I haven’t seen the other one either, nor the Batman one. But I like Batman as always, and since the list is mine…

—Oh, sure. And in songs, what have you put?

—One of the Beatles.

-Which?

—The one with the submarine.

—And none Spanish?

—That’s another list.

—And that list, have you made it?

-Yeah.

-AND?

—Well, I’m half, half between that of the Sabanero donkey and that of the love of a woman.

—But are those new?

—For me, yes.

The first normal person writes something down. The second normal person tries to figure out what. Finally he says:

—Do you know which one I like?

-Well no. But, if you want to say what you like, you make a list yourself.

—Yes, but I don’t have a pen.

—I’ll leave this one to you.

—Yes, but I don’t have paper.

—Well, I’ll leave you space here.

—Yeah, but then, it’s your list.

—Ah, yes, it’s true. You’re right. I hadn’t realized.

-So?

—Well, then, no.

The two normal people remain silent for a while; the first, dedicated to his notebook; the second, looking at the first.

—What are you aiming for now?

—I’m with the series.

—And which one do you put?

—’Fortunata and Jacinta’. And that of ‘Falcon Crest’.

—And ‘The Fantastic Car’?

—That one has fallen.

—And the one about ‘Blue Summer’?

—The second season, which is when it hits its stride.

—But are there two seasons of ‘Blue Summer’?

—I think so, the one from Chanquete and the other one.

—And what is the other one?

-I don’t know. Think.

The second normal person meditates with relish, but, although images of all kinds come to his head and in most of them Chanquete does not appear, it is impossible for him to identify them with the second season of “Blue Summer.”

—Well, you say it, but thank goodness you didn’t say anything about books.

—Yes, yes.

—Because you haven’t put any books…

-No no. It doesn’t even occur to me.

—Although you, since you put what you want, it’s not like you have to read them.

—No, no, but I prefer not to even write them down. Just in case.

—Better not to think about them.

—You start writing down books and you end up in a TV contest.

—That’s why I told you.

—What I have pointed out is a comic. Don’t you know which one?

—I guess?

—Guess, come on.

—Mortadelo?

—Here, of course. And Philemon.