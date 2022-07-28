Many young people expressed their strong objection to the idea of ​​the list as a tool of pressure in the hands of the wife, which she uses when there is a dispute with her husband and the matter leads to divorce, so that the “squandering of movables” may cause the husband to go to prison in some cases.

The author of the publication “The Qaymah fell in Egypt”; Islam Abdel-Maqsoud, a professor at the Faculty of Engineering, Alexandria University, explained to “Sky News Arabia” the reason for the spread of the post, stressing that he used to joke with his students always using the idea of ​​​​falling, “failing the academic exam.”

He added that when the idea of ​​“Al-Qayma” in marriage was raised, “I was one of those who rejected this matter, but I preferred to comment on it in a sarcastic manner, and it was my habit to talk that the student who does certain things falls, so I commented on this issue raised in a post in which I wrote: ( Congratulations to the standing man who fell in Egypt) and this joke spread widely.”

But the controversy over the “list” issue has gone beyond this joke to turn into something like a societal discussion about the idea itself, as Asmaa Murad, a sociologist of women, feminine awareness and family counseling, sees in her interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “the list” is an approved custom. In Egypt, it does not spread in Arab or foreign countries.

She added that this custom is being relied upon to guarantee the right of the woman and to write the movables bought by the father of the wife as well as the husband, and it differs from one family to another. food, and in some cases major disagreements occur between the spouses’ family because of the value.

Asmaa stressed that the list is not a weapon in the hands of women, because some of them are subjected to beatings and insults, and when she asks for divorce, the husband pressures her to give up her rights, and indeed some women exploit the matter inappropriately.

Regarding changing the idea of ​​a list of movables, the sociologist confirms that the idea of ​​a list of movables can be abolished, but on the condition that it be replaced in a way that guarantees the rights of women. It fills some loopholes that are abused to circumvent the law, and the alternative guarantees the rights of both parties, not just the rights of women.

The list is legal

Legally, the legal advisor and lawyer on appeal, Dina Al-Muqaddam, explained that the list is purely Egyptian custom and customs, but from a legal point of view, the wife has the right to obtain full protection for the marital home and its requirements, pointing out that the “list of movables” is like a contract of trust contracts stipulated in the Penal Code, and an approval Issued by the husband to the wife that he has received the marital movables, as a matter of trust, and he is fully committed to return them whenever he is asked to do so, and these movables are written and signed by the husband.

Legal procedures for the wife to obtain the “list”

The researcher explained that the list of movables is one of the contracts that are received on a bare way, such as – the trust receipt – in the criminalization article, and that the husband is obliged to return it in full in its condition or refund its value in cash whenever the wife asks him, indicating that the penalty for squandering the trust – the list of movables – imprisonment from 24 hours and up to three years imprisonment.

The presenter summarizes the legal procedures when the existing wife requests: “The court enables the husband to present the movables legally, as the judge determines the place and time in front of a police station, and a record of the extradition procedures is issued after the police inspect the movables or in the presence of an expert commissioned by the court from an industrial school. In the event that the wife objects to receiving the movables, whether they are damaged or missing, in this case the Misdemeanors Court has the right to enable the husband to complete the missing movables and change the damaged, and if he defaults, it shall rule to squander those movables.

Dina Al-Mokadam concludes her speech, considering that she is against the idea of ​​“Qayma” and it is better for the husband to acknowledge in the marriage contract that the entire home furnishing is the right of the wife without any dispute, adding: “According to Sharia, the woman does not have to the wife to furnish the house in the first place.”