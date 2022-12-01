It is nothing new if I tell you that the López Obrador government spies on, persecutes, and threatens critics of his government.

Nor is it the first time that the president himself has acknowledged espionage, persecution and open threats to all who dare to question his failed management.

For example, just last November 14, hours after the massive citizen demonstration in defense of the INE, Obrador denounced in his “morning” -with exclusive images of the espionage of the Palace– the participation of politicians and critics in that march.

The blatant espionage was followed by stigmatization, defamation and slander against critical citizens and politicians; accusations launched by the president himself of the Mexicans, with all that that means.

The truth is that the authoritarian and dictatorial attitude shown by AMLO against Mexican journalists and intellectuals is a characteristic that goes back a long way and that I denounced here before and after I was a victim of the sick and insane persecution of López.

But today the confession of part went beyond cynicism; López recognized the persecution of his critics with all the power of the State.

And that is why the questions: What does the expression formulated by the president himself and his paleros mean, that they have “a list” of critics?

Why and for what “a list” of critical intellectuals and journalists? What is the use of such a “list” in a government that calls itself democratic?

In reality, it is not only a question of collecting names and public and private activities of critics and communication professionals, but of the crudest espionage, in the best style of the worst dictatorships.

A “list” in which the tyrant of the Palace includes his critics; to all those who will be persecuted, slandered, slandered and, in due course, will be thrown to the fierce thugs of social networks.

But let’s go in parts.

The truth is that López’s persecution of journalists began in 2006, when one of his head “mastiffs”, Federico Arreola, did the dirty work so that not a few journalists, critics and editors who alerted society about the danger of an eventual dictatorial government like that of López Obrador.

In that 2006, Arreola -who stole the SDP portal and put it at the service of López–, was in charge of preparing “a list” of “good journalists” and “bad journalists”; of the “good editorialists” and “the bad ones”.

Of course, good according to AMLO’s electoral interest and bad because they noticed the true authoritarian and dictatorial nature of Obrador. On that “list” appeared, of course, Ricardo Alemán, among many others.

Also since 2006, the weekly Proceso –AMLO’s ally for years–, gave space to Obrador’s “mastiffs”, such as Hernández and Helguera, “moneros” who were in charge of stigmatizing, defaming and slandering López’s critics. One of “his favorite clients of his” was Ricardo Aleman.

In 2008, another of AMLO’s serviles, the famous Carlos Monsiváis –nicknamed “Monsi”–, performed the painful role of preparing “the list” of López’s critics who should be censored.

Thus, between 2006 and 2012, “Monsi” visited media owners to demand that they fire the critics of the current president.

Here is a story told by the columnist Martín Moreno-Durán, in his delivery of September 23, 2020, in the digital newspaper “Sin Embargo”, entitled: “AMLO and his hypocrisy with the press”.

Moreno-Durán recounted López’s intolerance towards critical journalism; against Ricardo Alemán and the criticism that he has made in this space for years.

This is how Martín Moreno-Durán wrote it: “MONSIVÁIS. The columnist Ricardo Alemán has been, whether we like to admit it or not, a critic of López Obrador since he was head of government. Whether he likes his style or not, Alemán has been right on more than a few occasions about AMLO’s behavior and, above all, about the risks if he won the Presidency. From the pages of El Universal, his criticism of AMLO was constant.

“It was 2008. At that time, the writer and chronicler Carlos Monsiváis – one of the closest and most mellifluous characters with López Obrador-, also wrote in El Universal.

Angered by Alemán’s “Political Itinerary” column, Monsiváis made an appointment with the newspaper’s owner, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz.

“I want to ask you a favor: take away his column from Ricardo Alemán. get it out Andrés is very upset…”, Monsiváis openly asked the owner of El Universal.

“Ealy Ortiz ignored him. And Alemán continued to write his column for several more years.

“Conclusion: the fans close to AMLO have also been and are intolerant of criticism against their leader. Despite the fact that at the time they were critical of the PRI and PAN. Questioning López Obrador is outside of any space for freedom of expression. Either with them or against them. (End of quote)

In the run-up to the 2012 presidential election, Federico Arreola once again used all the media to demand that the owners fire AMLO’s critics. He once again asked for Ricardo Alemán’s head in the press, radio and television. He didn’t make it.

However, on May 6, 2018, López and his entire clique paid 12 million pesos to a digital company to defame, slander and turn Ricardo Alemán into a negative global trend.

Due to this pressure, almost all the media in which my critical work appeared were closed. After the lynching against me, in the Political Itinerary of May 9, 2018, entitled: “Goodbye”, I said that with López Obrador in the Palace, Mexico would be a dictatorship, which would start by persecuting critics.

This is how I explained it: “Deep down, those who lynched Ricardo Aleman warn all Mexicans what will be the official treatment with critics in a Morena government; whoever dares to disagree will be lynched.

“And surely there is a party among a sector of the Mexican press for the lynching against Ricrdo Aleman, but those who celebrate should not forget that today’s butchers will be tomorrow’s cattle.

“And today they can press with everything so that Ricardo Alemán is fired from all possible means, but deep down the bosses of Morena go against the fundamental freedoms of all citizens.

“They do not silence Ricardo Alemán –whom they will never silence–; The truth is that you cancel all Mexican freedoms and democracy.” (End of quote)

Then followed the lynching against dozens of critical critics, intellectuals and politicians, already with AMLO in the Palace.

In the end, at the start of the fifth year of the AMLO government, the president himself acknowledges the existence of “a list” of critics whom he stigmatizes, defames and slanders and, above all, whom he persecutes and spies on.

Yes, López Obrador’s is a dictatorial government.

Was I right or wrong?

to time.