Skin care is one of the fundamental actions for your beauty routine, however you must always pay special attention to the products that are used when cleaning your face, that is why the makeup artist Aldo Muñiz recommends a specific type of liquid soap to wash your face.

Have you heard about soap without soap? This is Syndet soap, a perfect product when washing the face, since they are “synthetic surfactants, that is, they do not come from fats or oils. Their pH is lower than that of soaps” according to Dr. Lorea Bagazgoitia.

Despite that his pH is perfect for the skin and fulfills the same role in terms of cleaning other soaps without damaging or irritating the skin.

“The preferable ones to wash the face is a synthetic soap, it must be liquid and you can get them at a pharmacy” mentioned makeup artist Aldo Muñiz during a Makeup MasterClass shared through his social networks.

During this live broadcast, the makeup artist explained that if it is a question of performing makeup on a client, he does not recommend performing a complete cleansing of the face despite having the products to do so, since the client must have already arrived with a clean face. , but a damp towel can be used.

On the other hand, in case of self-cleaning, he recommended the use of syntec soap, which are softer products that respect the skin.

Throughout his masterclass, Aldo Muñiz stopped to explain that if you are about to put on makeup you should not apply micellar water that does not contain fat, but rather water and soap, since if it contains makeup it can fall off more easily.

What is syndet soap?

They are soap-free cleansers, which are gentle and respectful of the skin, they also respect the lipid content of the skin and prevent it from wearing out with the daily use of products. They are mainly indicated for sensitive skin or skin that is irritated and cracked.

They have a pH more akin to the skin, that is, it has a pH between 5 and 7, which allows it to avoid irritation and also leaves the skin perfectly clean, contrary to some soaps or bath gels that can alter the pH by alkaline substances. .