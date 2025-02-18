The nude lips They are one of the most prominent makeup trends in recent years. It is a tone, very similar to the color of the skin, which is used a lot for the day and that manages to enhance the look in an elegant and discreet way. It also has another virtue: it helps to rejuvenate the face, integrating very well with the skin tone. One of the ambassadors in our country of the nude lips is Sara Carbonero that almost always enhances his mouth with a natural tone. Now we know what exactly its color is, because within the nude the universe is huge: from beige to pink tones, passing through light brown or coffee with milk.

Sara Carbonero has just announced the launch of two lipsticks, and one of them is nude. Next to her friend and partner at the fashion firm Slow Love, Isabel Jiménezthe journalist opens in the world ‘Beauty’. The lipsticks are already available (at 25 euros) both through the brand’s website they launched 10 years ago, and through Cortefiel stores, a group to which the firm belongs.

The journalist says, through her Instagram profile, that her dream 10 years ago, when Slow Love was born, was “to create more than fashion: an authentic, free and soul lifestyle. Today, we celebrate this path together with something very special: the launch of two lipsticks that symbolize our essence… ».

How is Sara Carbonero’s lipstick?

Following the philosophy of Slow Love, the lipsticks are formulated with 99.5% of natural ingredients and are prepared in a laboratory of Alicante. Among the assets that have been used, the sweet almond oilmoisturizing and softener; he castor oilregenerating and soothing; the Candelilla Waxa vegan alternative to the beeswax, which has its same protective and moisturizing properties, and the Vitamin eantioxidant. It is a very complete formula that offers hydration and protection for the lips, that skin that we take care of and that suffers from dehydration.









On the firm’s website they ensure that it is a formula with intense and durable pigmentsthat protects the lips offering a sophisticated and healthy finish. At the moment, they have launched two tones, with which, we understand, they feel more identified.

Slow Love nude lipstick, Sara Carbonero’s favorite.



He Nude tone, Sara Carbonero’s favoriteit is “ideal for day to day or for a finish that enhances your natural beauty with a subtle pink touch.”

Dark Dark Network of Slow Love.



While the Dark red (Name ‘Dark Red’), “He is bold and vibrant, ideal for nights full of character or for more cane styles,” says the journalist.