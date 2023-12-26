In Kyiv, they admitted the possibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces retreating due to a shortage of UAVs

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may retreat if the Ukrainian side does not begin to develop unmanned systems, as Russia is doing. Maria Berlinskaya, director of the Ukrainian Aerointelligence Support Center, stated this in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda channel, commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that in 2024 the country will produce a million unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The expert said that Putin has taken control of the production of drones

Berlinskaya reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin took personal control of technological production in the country. “We see that he goes to the production of Lancets, one of the most effective strike devices, which works like a loitering munition,” she said.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

The expert also noted that the lion’s share of Ukrainian equipment is destroyed by attack drones. In addition, Berlinskaya emphasized, if Ukraine does not begin to match Russia and develop new unmanned systems, then the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be forced to retreat.

The President of Russia called for increasing the production of the Lancet kamikaze UAV

Putin, at a meeting with Rostec head Sergei Chemezov in August of this year, said that it is necessary to increase the production of the latest weapons. “We need to increase the percentage of production of the latest weapons,” Putin said, mentioning in particular the T-90 Proryv tank, Lancet drones and aircraft systems.

Chemezov, in turn, noted that such military equipment as BMP-3, MDM armored personnel carriers, T-90 Proryv tanks, Iskander missile systems, Kinzhal hypersonic aircraft missile systems, Ka-52, Mi-28 helicopters, Su-57, Su-35, Kub and Lancet drones have proven themselves excellent during a special military operation.

In the same month, a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter with the call sign Manul said that Lancet is one of the main threats to the Ukrainian army. There are a lot of them, and they cause a lot of trouble for our troops, because we do not have such weapons,” the military man said. It was noted that the Russian UAV is effective against Ukrainian armored vehicles, and it causes the most inconvenience to artillerymen.