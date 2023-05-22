Augsburg (dpa)

Edin Terzic, coach of Borussia Dortmund, believes that the current season, which witnessed mixed circumstances for his team in the German Football League “Bundesliga”, could end in the best way, next Saturday. And Borussia Dortmund is on the verge of winning its first title in the Bundesliga, and breaking the dominance of its arch-rivals Bayern Munich, who won the championship during the last ten seasons, after sitting at the top of the competition standings now, by two points in front of its closest pursuers, the Bavarian team, before entering the final stage of the competition this week. Next.

Terzic spoke to the “Dazen” platform, after his team rose to the top of the competition standings, following its valuable and deserved 3-0 victory over its host Augsburg, yesterday, Sunday, in the 33rd and penultimate stage of the competition.

“We need emotion,” Terzic said. “We said at the start of the season that we would only have a chance if we stayed positive.” “It’s special when you think about where we came from and what we had to deal with this season,” added the Dortmund coach.

The beginning of the current season brought a shock to Dortmund, after it was revealed that newcomer Sebastian Heller had testicular cancer, and the team missed his services during the first half of the season, in order to treat him.

Heller rose up with Dortmund in the second half of the season, and led his team to victory over Augsburg, after scoring two goals against the homeowners, to take advantage of the team called “The Lions of Westphalia” the gift that Bayern presented to him, by losing 1/3 against its guest Leipzig the day before yesterday, Saturday, in the same stage.

And Dortmund needed only to beat its host Mainz in the final stage of the championship, in order to win its first title since the 2011/2012 season, without considering the outcome of Bayern’s meeting with its host Cologne, which is taking place at the same time.

And it seemed that Dortmund’s chances of winning the prestigious title declined in late April, when it was denied a clear penalty kick, even after reviewing the video assistant referee “Var” technique, during its 1/1 draw with the “faltering” Bochum, to give Bayern the lead again. But Dortmund got another chance thanks to Leipzig, third-placed, to return to the top again, albeit with the help of Felix Udukhay, the Augsburg player, who received a red card in the 38th minute, so that the guests benefit from the numerical shortage in the ranks of their opponents and Hillier scores his double, while ensuring Julian Brandt scored the third goal in stoppage time for the second half.

Terzic, who will have the support of more than 80,000 spectators during the expected team’s meeting with Mainz in the last stage, said: “We are excited that we are in this situation. This year we were closer than ever to winning the championship. Now we only need to dream for another six nights.’

“We have to make sure that things go well from the start in the next match,” the Dortmund coach stressed.

He continued, “We are very happy with the performance. But though our happiness seems so far incomplete, there is another step we must take.’

He explained, “After next week, we can buy a new car, a new house, and take a vacation. But you can’t buy this moment.’ In complete contrast, Bayern’s season has collapsed since Julian Nagelsmann was ousted from coaching the team, with Thomas Tuchel taking over as his successor last March. But Terzic, who is spending his first season in charge of Dortmund, after working as an assistant coach and interim coach, said that his team deserves praise if they crown the title next Saturday. “We are the only team with 70 points and this has nothing to do with last night’s game,” Terzic said, referring to Bayern’s defeat.