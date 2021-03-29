Tashkent (AFP)

The Iraqi football team defeated its Uzbek host 1-0 today (Monday) in an international friendly match in the capital, Tashkent, that is part of their preparations for the double qualifiers leading to the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, and substitute Sherko Karim, who entered the second half, scored Amjad Atwan, The only goal of the match in the 56th minute.

The Uzbek national team failed to benefit from the workers of the land and the great public support, and showed a clear inability to keep up with the Iraqi team, which was the best technically and physically over the two halves.

The “Lions of Mesopotamia” are waiting for three confrontations in the double qualifiers in the third Asian group competitions, which they lead with 11 points “from 5 matches”. Their matches are held in the grouping system in Bahrain, as they face Cambodia, Hong Kong and Iran on the 7, 11 and 15 of next June.

Iraq is two points ahead of Bahrain and 5 points ahead of Iran, which played a lesser game.

For its part, Uzbekistan is preparing for its three matches in the double qualifiers in Group D against Singapore, Yemen and Saudi Arabia in the same period, and all of them will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Uzbekistan leads Group D with 9 points from five matches, one point ahead of Saudi Arabia, two points against Singapore, 4 points against Yemen, and 5 points against Palestine, the last fifth, knowing that Saudi Arabia played a lesser match.