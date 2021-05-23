The lion’s groped number one chain gets a new chance, the only line-up change comes to the team’s goal

The team in trouble in the USA match will remain the same.

Riga

Lions got on the oxygen debt side against the United States in his opening of the World Hockey Tournament against the United States. However, the Finnish coaching staff did not go to sell the chains again when the team faces Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The most visible and only change is Harri Säterin responsibility for control. Jussi Olkinuora becomes second guard and Säteri blocks discs fired by Kazakhs.

National team included in the coaching Ari-Pekka Selin said the team’s No. 1 field had difficulty in attacking and defending against the U.S.

“It brought a scatter through the match,” Selin said, referring Arttu Ruotsalainen to lead the trio, even though no one was named.

The fielders remain the same as they were in the USA match, ie the Swede gets alongside Teemu Turusen and Jere Karjalainen.

“Now, after one game, you don’t want to pack a mix. Let’s try to condense and develop more and get the blocks in place. ”

Selin coached in Kazakhstan in the 2013-2014 season and led the national team in the Minsk World Cup in the spring of 2014. Although the players have largely changed since then, Selin is well acquainted with Kazakh hockey and the prevailing style of play today.

“There comes a very aggressive and bitter team that is well organized. We are facing the same challenges as yesterday, but yes this has been recognized, ”Selin said.

“Aiming for a game of exploitation and the number of shots is one theme we have emphasized when there are not many places in international games.”

Selin wanted to stress that the shot should go when the place comes. Although the shot is not the second goal, the situation can be followed by a return hockey goalkeeper and or the start of the attacking head or other situations that promote the game.

Lions lineup for the Kazakhstan match starting on Sunday at 4.15pm. MTV3 and C more show the game live.

Finished: 29 Harri Säteri, 45 Jussi Olkinuora.

Field one: 38 Teemu Turunen – 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen – 25 Jere Karjalainen; 55 Atte Ohtamaa – 7 Oliwer Kaski.

Second field: 21 Jere Innala – 27 Petri Kontiola – 81 Iiro Pakarinen; 3 Olli Määttä – 2 Ville Pokka.

Triad: 76 Jere Sallinen – 13 Mikael Ruohomaa – 15 Anton Lundell; 6 Tony Sund – 40 Petteri Lindbohm.

Square field: 80 Saku Mäenalanen – 24 Hannes Björninen – 12 Marko Anttila; 52 Mikael Seppälä – 50 Miika Koivisto.