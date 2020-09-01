E.r have heard enough, says entrepreneur Nils Glagau suddenly. “You’re hungry, so am I,” and he understands social media better than other, older investors. “But I now expect flexibility and speed from you.” That is why he is offering the start-up 125,000 euros for 20 percent of their company. But only with immediate approval: If the founders hesitate, let him go.

The founders Philip Deml and Cem Dogan, two former business students from Frankfurt, are surprised. They had come to the TV show “The Lions’ Den” to present their mobile phone holder that they had developed themselves. The holder not only serves as a mobile phone stand, but also fits into the ventilation slots of every car. It is sold for just under 13 euros, and production costs 1.50 euros. So far they would have turned over 10,000 euros. Should one of the celebrity investors be interested in it and bid 125,000 euros, they wanted to give up ten percent of the company. Your company would be worth 1.25 million euros.

“Too small innovation”

But initially investors are skeptical. There are millions of cell phone attacks, mumbles TV shopping expert Judith Williams. Carsten Maschmeyer also waves it away immediately. “The innovation lead is too small”. He has had good experiences with Frankfurters, he was one of the investors in the Frankfurt flax seed pizza dough bakers Lizzapizza, in which he and Frank Thelen invested 150,000 euros and three years later collected several million for it. And he also got involved in the Finanzguru financial app with one million euros, the largest single investment in the history of the show at the time. “I’m out,” he says now, however. The investor Dagmar Wöhrl cancels too. Only the Bad Homburg entrepreneur Glagau made the two founders an initial offer. And then, after the founders hesitated a little and Glagau consequently left, also junk box king Ralf Dümmel and Judith Williams. “I underestimated you,” says the TV shopper. In the end, Deml and Dogan decide for Dümmel, who wants to give them 125,000 euros for 25 percent of the company. First you have to work on the packaging. Then he would not only see the mobile phone holder in online shops or shops, but also in hardware stores and petrol stations. “Now we have the rocket engine we need,” says founder Deml. “I’m shaking a little.”