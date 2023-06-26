Santa Fe, with a spectacular setting, with 30,747 people in the stands, took advantage in the first leg of the 2023 Women’s League final, defeating 2-0 against cali america at the El Campin stadium.

Santa Fe vs. America in Women’s League. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The cardinal team was superior, dominated the commitment and found the goals to dream of with the star.

The first goal of the match was scored by the player Karla Vianchaat minute 36 of the first half.

Viancha took advantage of a good collective move, the confusion of the scarlet defense, and took a shot entering the area, at an angle.

América, the best team so far in the championship, was not fine, lacked great opportunities to score and its figure Catalina Usme did not appear.

The lionesses wanted to win by more, thinking about the second leg in Cali next Friday, but it was difficult for them to find the second goal.

The capital team created several occasions to increase the score, especially in the second half.

There were good auctions like one of Liana Salazar that passed near the crossbar. Diana Garavito she had her chance with a free kick miraculously taken by goalkeeper Giraldo who was outside her goal and fell back in time.

camila reyes He also disturbed with a good volley that had no goal destination. But she had her revenge.

After so much insistence, the second goal finally arrived, the one that gives the Bogota team more peace of mind. It was a free kick from Acosta from the eastern sector and a header from María Camila Reyes, in 81 minutes.

The third was even able to arrive in a powerful shot by Baldallo and saved by the goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo.

“I am very happy to be here in my first final with Santa Fe and to see the stadium full, the support of the fans, my family, and the joy of my teammates… It will be important to manage the times, the pause , peace of mind, because there will be things against us, we are going to maintain our game with hierarchy and claw”, said the player Daniela Garavito, key in the cardinal victory.

With the final whistle there was euphoria from the cardinal fans, as the team approaches its third star.

“To the fans, that they continue to accompany us, we thank them, they are player number 12 and this is not possible without them. Hopefully we can celebrate the title at Pascual,” added Daniela.

The second leg will be on Friday at the Pascual Guerrero.

