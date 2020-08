They are eight, aged 18 to 26, and members of IFAW, the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

On the front line to conserve wildlife and protect wild animals against poaching, they walk through the bush from village to village. Having become the first eco-guards in Kenya, they have, thanks to their work, made it possible to reduce the disparities between men and women and obtained their financial autonomy.

11 photos by Njeri Mwangi illustrate this point.