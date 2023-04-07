The match ended in a penalty shootout, and victory on Thursday allowed England to extend their unbeaten run to 30 games. ‘Las Leonas’ defeated the current Copa América champion, Brazil, and is excited to continue their great performance in the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia to be held this year.

England beat Brazil 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the inaugural Women’s Finalissima at a sold-out Wembley on Thursday 6 April. Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly shined again scoring the winning penalty kick after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The European champions led by Sarina Wiegman were on their way to a 1-0 victory after taking a lead in the first half of the match. The goal came from a great collective play that the striker Ella Toone took advantage of.

But reigning Copa América winners Brazil threatened to spoil the party when Andressa Alves fired from close range in the 93rd minute, a shot that came after England keeper Mary Earps failed to clear a cross.

Without extra time, the match went straight to penalties.

Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood scored from the penalty spot to put England 3-1.

Kerolin kept the contest alive for Brazil. But his accurate shot did not reach them. Chloe Kelly, who had already scored the winner for ‘Las Leonas’ in the European Championship final at Wembley last year, coolly scored to seal England’s triumph.

“I think we are made up of great people in this team, staff and players,” said the player from Manchester City. “It’s all about moving forward and being ready for July (when the Women’s World Cup starts).”

“It was another challenge here tonight, but we are building momentum and moving forward now,” he added.

‘Las Leonas’ are now 30 games unbeaten, and yet to lose under the Dutch coach, as they count down to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman’s England secured their place in contention by beating Germany 2-1 in the European Championship final last year. For their part, Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 to win their eighth Copa América Femenina title. It was, in every way, a duel of women’s football powers.

The stadium crowd of more than 83,000 and the players joined in a minute-long applause to remember soccer star Pelé, who passed away in December.

the english disposition

England, ranked fifth, started strongly, playing with arrogance and confidence, limiting the visitors. The Latin American team did not have one of its greatest figures, Marta, the top scorer, who is injured.

England tried from different fronts. A clear opportunity was given to Lucy Bronze, a Barcelona player, who chipped the ball caught by the hands of the goalkeeper Leticia.

England got the reward they deserved in the 23rd minute when Manchester United striker Toone completed a fluid move down the right, connecting with Bronze’s cross.

The home fans thought England had doubled their lead just before the half hour mark, but Lauren James’s goal was disallowed for offside.

‘Las Leonas’ have gone undefeated in 30 games. © Molly Darlington / Reuters

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage brought in Andressa and Adriana for Lauren and Beatriz Zaneratto and the changes had an immediate impact.

Kerolin came close to scoring with a shot from distance that deflected wide of the Earps goal.

Earps then produced an excellent save, driving the ball over the top of the crossbar just before the hour mark to deny a shot from Geyse.

England eventually got the ball back, but suffered the shock of conceding a late equalizer which condemned the team to the always tricky penalty shootout.

with AFP